PUNXSUTAWNEY –Tony Martin with WJAC-TV was inducted into the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center’s Meteorologist Hall of Fame on Tuesday afternoon in a virtual ceremony.
Martin is a Johnstown area native, having grown up near Windber. He and his family moved to the Pittsburgh area for about 12 years following the family business. He later returned to Johnstown. He graduated from Richland High School, and was later certified as a meteorologist from Mississippi State University.
“I’m so honored and humbled. When I got the email a couple of months ago, I had to read it a few times. I couldn’t believe what was happening… then I got to looking at everyone that is on that list, everyone that made the hall of fame and I feel like a peon compared to so many of those people, so many great minds in the field of meteorology. It’s just a really humbling and just a fantastic feeling and experience,” Martin said.
Martin thanked his mother and family for encouraging him to pursue this certification as he said he put his life on hold for about a year following his high school graduation.
“When I graduated high school, I was full bore. I was ready to go, that’s what I wanted to do and then my dad passed away unexpectedly in July, right after I graduated, and it kind of put everything on hold for me, and on pause. I really didn’t feel like learning much of anything,” Martin said.
He worked at a car dealership for about a year, where he met Mark Parker, the meteorologist for WJAC in the 1980s and 90s. Parker started working at the same dealership as Martin, which brought Martin’s spark back for meteorology.
“I have to thank him, I have to thank my mom for helping to support my plans to go back into college, and now I have to thank my family… in this field, the schedule is not friendly, it’s all hours of the day, it can be,” Martin said. “I’m just very thankful and very happy they support me and I’ve been able to continue this career I’m interested in, and this is one of the best things that’s happened.”
He holds the seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society for on-air weather forecasting and also as a member of the National Weather Association. Martin was named the chief meteorologist in 2016 after 13 years with WJAC.
Martin was unable to come accept the award in person, but appeared on a video call in the theatre room of the Weather Discovery Center. Devon Vallies with the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce presented the award to him via Skype along with a room full of people.
Vallies said it was another broadcast meteorologist who started Martin on his career choice of meteorology. Another well-known Western Pennsylvania meteorologist, Joe DeNardo, best known for his work with WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh, visited Martin’s school and impacted his path in life.
“It was that school visit from Joe, Mr. DeNardo, back when I was in fifth grade that really accelerated my interest and desire to do meteorology,” Martin said.
He said that to have him come to his school, which he remembers like it was yesterday, “it was such a cool experience.” He appreciated that someone who was on TV and doing the weather could take the time to talk to a bunch of children.
“DeNardo was a meteorologist at WTAE-TV for 36 years, and was well known for his school visits. Martin was in fifth grade when DeNardo paid a visit to his school and immediately made an impression on him. To this day, Martin says he’ll never forget that,” Vallies said.
Martin said being a meteorologist in Western Pennsylvania is challenging, but that the forecast in general keeps improving. He includes specific weather details in his forecasts such as the wind chill factor and heat index which sets his weather information apart.
Some weather events that have left him in awe include the superstorm of March 1993, which was notable for its size and wide-reaching impacts.
Martin also referenced school visits as one of his favorite parts of being a meteorologist today saying, “I like the school visits and interacting with kids.”
A.J. Dereume and Punxsutawney Phil also paid a visit to the Weather Discovery Center to congratulate Martin on his induction.
“We wish you the best and want to congratulate you. We’re very proud to have you added to the list of many fine ladies and gentlemen,” Dereume said.
Vallies suggested Martin attend next year’s induction ceremony to present the award to next year’s recipient.