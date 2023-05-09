BROCKWAY — Matt Oknefski, who is taking over the Tour de Brockway from Terry Maher, approached the Brockway Borough Council with a request to move the annual bike race.
Instead of running the race on July 4 like it has been, Oknefski asked to move it to July 1 at 9 a.m.
“It will be easier to set up routes and get people there,” Oknefski said.
The council had no problem with the move, and Oknefski will meet with Police Chief Troy Bell and Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich to discuss logistics. He will also update the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on the routes.
Old Fashioned Fourth of July Chairman Jeff Gankosky also updated the council, explaining that the whole Fourth weekend will be busy, starting with Vespers on that Thursday, the Varischetti Football Game on Friday, and now the Tour de Brockway on Saturday before the main events on July 4. He said the website will be updated with more information soon.
Paving projects
PennDOT sent a notification to Brockway that it will pave a section of Route 28 this summer. The paving projects on Seventh and Eighth avenues plus part of Park Street have been completed. Street crews have also been painting the speed limits on borough streets.
With the completion of paving and the weather improving, Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson spoke for the council about the speed of trucks on Main Street. Chief Bell said that the police department has been running traffic stops and registrations.
Fire department updates
Chief Hoskavich said that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms save lives because the fire department responded to two calls in the borough since the last meeting, and both were about carbon dioxide.
“We have a lucky resident,” he said. “She thought her detector’s batteries died, replaced the batteries, and the alarm kept sounding. Upstairs, the carbon monoxide levels were 74 parts per million, while the first floor was at 200 and the basement was at 300. You start getting sick at around 49 parts per million.”
The two calls in the borough were part of the 15 calls the fire department answered overall in the last month.
The fire department will continue training, and usually brings 16 members to them. This will include an upcoming event with departments from Reynoldsville, Sykesville, DuBois, and Horton Township that will allow 17-year-olds to have live-fire trainings.
Liquid fuel audit and mayor’s report
The borough council got its liquid fuel audit, which was overall positive except two minor discrepancies that can be easily corrected. One involved a wrong account being listed and the other was a lower estimate on the bond. Benson said that the report praised the borough for its investments and management of the funds.
Mayor Bill Hrinya marked that May 4 was the National Day of Prayer, so he prayed at the flag pole at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School for the school district. He said he also prayed throughout the day for the government and the country.
The next meeting of the Brockway Borough Council is May 8 at 7 p.m.