BROCKWAY – The Tour de Brockway bicycle race has a new person at the front of the race, as longtime organizer Terry Maher has hung up the helmet after the 41st event.
Matt Oknefski succeeded Maher with the 42nd Annual Tour de Brockway, and the new organizer is thankful for the information Maher gathered over his 20 years of running the event.
“Terry pretty much handed me a binder of everything he had ever done,” Oknefski said. “I took what he did, restructured it to fit my personality, and went with that.”
Oknefski and his wife Andrea teach in the Brockway Area School District, and their two children also attend school there. Oknefski loves his community, and after he got into cycling during the pandemic, he felt like taking over the race was a great opportunity.
“I’m passionate about cycling,” he said. “I’m young, I live here, and I’m not going anywhere. Brockway’s a community that is worth investing in.”
Oknefski said that he had big shoes to fill, and he had to feel out when to approach township supervisors and the borough council about the race, but he also had to navigate the paperwork for PennDOT to make sure it was ready to run on time.
“I was surprised with the amount of legwork in the paperwork application process,” he said. “You have to visit the townships, borough, and PennDOT. Everybody has been very supportive – Horton, Snyder, Washington townships, Rebecca at PennDOT, the Brockway Borough Council – and [Police Chief] Troy Bell and [Fire Chief] Mike Hoskavich have helped immensely with the planning and preparation.”
The 21.5-mile race starts at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, goes up Main Street and Route 219, then turns onto Keystone Road, goes down Rattlesnake Road, crosses over to Westville Road, then goes on Westville Road, Beechton Road, Game School Road, and Clay Plant Road before returning to Brockway.
Oknefski rode the race last year to get a sense of the course.
“We ride in a Peloton formation to Sheetz, and that’s where the racers really begin to split off,” Oknefski said. “It’s a tough course, and it’s fast. The group separates very quickly.”
The course is the same, but there have been some changes. One is that the race no longer has multiple bike categories.
“It’s just a road race,” Oknefski said. “No matter what kind of bike you ride, it’s overall one category. The majority of riders are road cyclists. I also streamlined the age brackets to make it competitive.”
The age brackets are male and female groups, starting in the 30-and-under category, then 31-39, 40-59, and 60 and over. Oknefski said he looked at the registrations from previous years to make sure he had at least 15 riders in each category. The shop students at Brockway made trophies for first overall winners, and Dan’s Pro Shop provided the medals.
The biggest change is the date. Instead of being sandwiched in the middle of Brockway’s busy Old Fashioned Fourth of July, the race will now be run the Saturday before: July 1 at 9 a.m.
“I changed it to hopefully draw more participants for when the Fourth falls on a weekday,” Oknefski said. “Plus, it gets pretty hot on July 4 at 11 a.m.”
Riders can still register on the Brockway Fourth website, www.brockwayfourth.com.
“I want riders to see a well-run race, efficient and smooth, and hopefully competitive,” Oknefski said.