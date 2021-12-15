DuBOIS — Prevailer Entertainment is partnering with Invictus LLC to bring six local bands together for a toy drive show this Friday, Dec. 17 in DuBois, with all the toys collected being added to the WPAL and police collections.
Area local Justin Dixon of Prevailer Entertainment is behind the idea and bringing the bands together, and Invictus is providing the location for the whole event at 650 DuBois St.
The show will begin at 6 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring a toy as the cover charge. Toys must be unwrapped, and no broken toys or those missing pieces will be accepted.
“We’ve done toy drives for a long time,” Dixon said. “It’s one of those things where it’s either a toy drive or sometimes we do a benefit for someone we know.”
Dixon said the last two years have been difficult to plan shows because of COVID-19 and the restrictions it brought. He wasn’t thinking about a toy drive this year until the last minute and pulled together six local bands for the show.
He contacted Invictus about possibly having the concert at their facility and set to work.
“We don’t have a really specific place because we don’t really have a venue here,” Dixon said.
“My fiancee and I are always looking for ways to be more involved in the community. This was a way for us to do just that and be a part of a good cause as well,” said Joe Morrison, owner of Invictus.
The following bands will appear at the show:
- Assault on 5th (Clearfield, hardcore)
- The Wasted (DuBois, rock)
- Neocracy (Brockway, viking legends)
- Kevo Can’t Dance (State College, acoustic)
- San Francisco Sex Toys (Brockway, horror rock)
- Undethical (Brookville, weird metal)
Invictus’ weapons throwing and rage rooms will also be available for purchase while the concerts are going on. Dixon said Invictus has done a good job at helping to promote the concert, as they are “usually just low-key and whoever comes, comes.”
“We were also very happy to get this event promoted and partnered with WPAL and the local police for a means of distributing the toys to children that desperately need it,” Morrison said.
He said having the show at Invictus is a good combination with the activities they offer.
“Just listen to metal and break stuff or throw sharp things at wood,” Dixon said. “I just want people to come and have a good time. Check out the bands and just have a good time.”
The concert will take place in a separate room of the facility that the owners are hoping to turn into a bar, according to Dixon. He said they were hoping to have bands play there someday, but he sped up the process with this show.
“I doubt people will stay for all the bands, or some people just want to donate toys, that’s fine. Just come donate or watch bands and stick around and throw axes, whatever,” Dixon said. “I know the music’s not for everyone.”
Dixon has planned several toy drives in the past, with the last being two years ago at the Hourglass in Brookville. He often plans shows for wherever he can find a venue to hold them. He said they are often received well by the community and help collect a lot for those in need.
“I had a ton of toys, I couldn’t even tell you how much and I also had food donations too, and money donations. There was quite a bit of food and a couple hundred dollars and I took everything to the Salvation Army and gave it to them,” Dixon said.