Now in its 10th year, the area’s original Tri-County Readers Choice Awards will kick off with the nomination phase this Saturday.
Readers will find a nomination form printed in tomorrow’s Tri-County Weekend, asking participants to put forth their local favorites in more than 120 categories.
Making its debut last year, the nomination phase boosts reader engagement to create a more complete voting ballot. This phase will run through Feb. 27, with nomination forms appearing more times in the Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend before the deadline.
All nominations must be dropped off or mailed to our office, 500 Jeffers St., DuBois, by Feb. 27.
Voting will begin on March 20, running through April 1. Sticking with last year’s successful blueprint, ballots will be available both online and in print.
The online ballot will be accessible through our website, www.thecourierexpress.com, and a link will be available on our Facebook page. Printed ballots can still be filled out and dropped off at our office.
Winners will then be celebrated in a special section scheduled to publish in May, with additional plans in the works to honor those who receive the most votes.
More information, including rules and guidelines, will be printed on the nomination forms and voting ballots.
We look forward to recognizing several community favorites for the 10th time.