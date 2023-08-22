PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania State Police Captain Rocco Russo, commanding officer, Troop C, Punxsutawney, and the Citizens for Camp Cadet board of directors, have announced the second Troop C Sunny Day Camp will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
The camp is open to citizens residing in the Troop C area of Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and northern Indiana counties.
Sunny Day Camp is designed to bring a better understanding of law enforcement activities to special needs children and adults in a one-day program. The first PSP-sponsored Sunny Day Camp was held August 6, 2016, in Chester County. It was so successful the program is now being offered at many locations in Pennsylvania.
Applicants must be a Special Olympic participant, or an adult/child with special needs or disability. There is no age limit or fee to attend, and the camp is limited to the first 85 applicants received. Participants must be accompanied by only one family member, guardian or caregiver.
Sunny Day Camp programs include a first-hand look at a PA State Police helicopter and presentations by the PA State Police Special Mounted Unit, the PA State police Canine Unit, the Pine Creek Township Fire Department, and the Jefferson County EMS Ambulance Service. Additionally, static displays of various law enforcement vehicles will make this an exciting day for participants.
Sunny Day Camp registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and each attendee and family member, guardian or caregiver will be assigned to a squad. Uniformed troopers serving as squad leaders will accompany their squad through the day’s events.
Programs will start promptly at 9:30 a.m., and each presentation will last approximately 15 minutes with a 10-minute break between each event. At noon a complimentary lunch will be provided to all participants, and the day will conclude with a graduation ceremony. Each participant will receive a Sunny Day Camp T-shirt, challenge coin, Junior Trooper hat and a graduation certificate indicating their successful attendance and completion of the program.
Transportation to and from Sunday Day Camp is the responsibility of camp attendees, and special dietary needs or requests cannot be addressed.
Those interested in attending the Sunny Day Camp are asked to register online at sunnydaycamp.org or contact Trooper Vaughn Norbert at 814-590-4561 or vnorbert@pa.gov, or Trooper Ron Chewing at 717-678-5266 or rchewning@pa.gov no later than Aug. 25.
Sunny Day Camp is completely funded by donations from service clubs, private citizens and businesses.