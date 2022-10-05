INDIANA — In its continued support of education for area students, the Punxsutawney Area College Trust (PACT) is funding costs for Punxsutawney Area High School students to participate in dual enrollment at Indiana University of Pennsylvania — at IUP Punxsutawney Living-Learning Center.
This fall, dual enrollment at IUP Punxsutawney increased by more than 900 percent from fall 2021, with 20 high school students from Punxsutawney High School and Punxsutawney Christian School enrolled in courses at IUP Punxsutawney.
The dual enrollment program offers qualified high school students the chance to take selected IUP classes, with other IUP students, at 75 percent of the established tuition rate. The Punxsutawney Area College Trust now provides that remaining cost – allowing these students to take IUP coursework for free.
“PACT has been instrumental in supporting the local IUP campus for more than 50 years,” Punxsutawney Area College Trust President Dr. Tom Frantz said. “The dual enrollment program is just one more way we are able to help area students explore educational opportunities that will enable them to experience initial college level work in a local setting.”
The Punxsutawney Area College Trust was established in 1961 for the purpose of creating a college campus in Punxsutawney. Since that time, PACT has provided more than $1.2 million for IUP Punxsutawney and the IUP Academy of Culinary Arts.
If students successfully complete the dual enrollment coursework, their grades and academic credits count toward graduation from IUP. Students must have a 3.0 high school grade point average to participate in dual enrollment.
In addition to earning college credits at a discount, students learn the valuable skills necessary to be successful in college courses, Director of Regional Campuses Richard Muth said.
“This prepares these students for greater success and easier transitions upon entering higher education full time,” he said. “This is a win for all involved, and we are very grateful to the Trust for its ongoing support.
“In addition, the Punxsutawney School District leadership has been incredibly supportive of this initiative, working to create schedules for the participating students to ensure that they do not compromise the required high school coursework,” Muth said.
This fall semester, the students at IUP Punxsutawney are enrolled in six credits (two classes), a biology class, taught by biology professor Dr. Holly Travis, and a communications class, taught by communications media professor Dr. James Lenze.
“PASD is very excited to work with IUP on this venture,” Punxsutawney Area School District Assistant to the Superintendent Dr. Curt Vasas said. “We’ve had a team that worked together to develop the framework and the students have responded in an overwhelmingly positive manner. IUP has been a fantastic educational neighbor and we are looking forward to expanding this partnership,” he said.
Later this month, high school juniors and seniors will have an opportunity to register for two additional dual enrollment classes to be completed in the spring semester.
Students and parents who are interested in this opportunity should contact their high school guidance office for more information.