BIG RUN — A structure fire consumed two houses on East Main Street in Big Run Wednesday night, resulting in a complete loss of both buildings and displacing two people, according to Big Run Fire Chief Scott Bowers.
A rekindle also brought out multiple stations for a second time early Thursday.
Fire departments were first dispatched to the fire around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and were on scene until around 1 a.m. Bowers said he received a second call around 2:20 a.m. Thursday for a rekindle and remained on scene until about 5 a.m.
Bowers said both buildings were involved in the fire when he arrived. He said the first house to catch fire was unoccupied, so the fire was not noticed until it was already fully involved.
There were two occupants in the second house that caught on fire, who Bowers said were able to get out of the house unharmed.
“They were assisted and got out right away. They were actually coming out onto the porch when I pulled in,” Bowers said.
The two houses were located at 106 and 108 E. Main St. Bowers said he expects them both to be a complete loss because of how much damage had already occurred when fire personnel arrived.
“It’s still under investigation, but the unoccupied house was fully involved and then it carried over onto the second structure,” Bowers said. “It wasn’t until — what I’m hearing — a young gentleman, a younger kid, saw it when he was in town and called it in.”
He said the fire was already so intense in the first house that fire personnel could not enter the structure at all, and had to fight the fire entirely from the outside. This required the use of ladder trucks and aerial attacks to knock the fire down.
“The roof was gone, the second floor come down onto the first floor. The whole house was compromised, you could not get in. We wouldn’t allow anybody in it. So we’re doing this from outside, we’re doing it from aerial, ladder trucks, and you can only get to so much and pull it apart,” Bowers said.
This makes it more difficult to ensure there are no hotspots, so Bowers said the departments were expecting the call for a rekindle. He recalled Sykesville and Punxsutawney stations for the second call because of the need for ladder trucks.
Firefighters were able to enter the second structure and fight the fire from the interior. He said their main goal was to try to save the second house.
No firefighters were injured during the call, according to Bowers.
“Nobody was hurt, they were just so tired. Everybody there totally put all their energy into it,” Bowers said.
As an added danger, power lines fell down and landed on the Big Run station’s rescue truck. Bowers said he immediately put out a “don’t touch the truck” order when it happened because it was unclear if the line had power to it or not.
“There’s power lines everywhere right there in town. We can’t get away from that, and when the one came down it draped right across our engine. I called an order to ‘don’t touch our truck, stay away from it until we can figure it out.’ It was pumping, it was working fine. We just kind of left it on autopilot until we knew that the line was dead,” Bowers said.
Penelec was called to assist with the line, and shortly after the fire personnel were informed the line had no power. Bowers said anytime there are power lines attached to a burning structure, it is common they will come down. He said this is something the volunteers always look for, but said the location of the fire was too surrounded by lines, being in the middle of town.
Stations called to the fire were Big Run, Sykesville, McCalmont Township, all three Punxsutawney Fire Department stations, and Community Fire Company from Clearfield County. In the second alarm call, West Sandy Hose Company No. 1 from Clearfield County was called out for aerial assistance.
A cause of the fire has not been released at this time, as it is still under investigation.