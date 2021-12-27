BIG RUN — A two-vehicle crash near Big Run closed Route 119 for about an hour Monday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reported Route 119 was closed in both directions in a press release sent at 11:45 a.m. PennDOT reported the road was reopened around 12:50 p.m.
Big Run Fire Chief Scott Bowers was the first to respond to the scene. The call came in as a motor vehicle accident with entrapment on Route 119 near Paradise Road.
Bowers arrived and reported one lane was blocked and three patients were entrapped. He later said it was more like confinement than entrapment.
“Confinement, meaning they really can’t get out of the vehicle themselves, but really no entrapment where we had to cut them out,” Bowers said.
He explained entrapment is categorized by the need for tools to remove a patient from their vehicle. The patients in the vehicles were unable to get out because of the other vehicle being pushed up against it.
“We did use the jaws, but we moved one vehicle away from the other one to get to the other two patients in the car. We slid it across the road with the jaws. First time I’ve ever done that in my 38 years,” Bowers said.
He said Route 119 was closed for more than an hour because of where the accident was located. He said it was “where it gets real tight coming out of Big Run,” and not quite to Route 410.
There were a total of four patients involved in the crash, with two transported from the scene, one treated and released on scene, and one who refused treatment, according to Bowers.
Bowers said the accident was a result of the icy road conditions. The vehicles were going opposite directions when a pick-up truck traveling north lost control and hit a car traveling south, according to Bowers. Both vehicles ended up going south after they hit.
Bowers said hearing the call come in as multiple people entrapped, he was preparing for worse than what he found. While no accident is good, he was glad to see this one wasn’t as bad as what he was expecting when the call came in.