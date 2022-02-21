BROOKVILLE — A Tyrone woman is facing a felony criminal trespass charge for an incident where she allegedly entered a home and claimed “the cartel” was after her.
Marienville-based state police filed charges against Melissa Ann Zimmerman, 41, including criminal trespass –third degree felony, disorderly conduct –third degree misdemeanor, and harassment –summary offense, according to court documents.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress in Eldred Township, Jefferson County. The victim was on the phone with police reporting an unknown woman being inside their home. The unknown woman was reportedly later identified as Zimmerman.
Police arrived at the home to find Zimmerman inside and being placed into custody by Brookville Borough Police. State police noted Zimmerman was very upset and not making any sense. Zimmerman continuously said “they were coming to get her” and “the cartel was after her,” according to the affidavit.
The victim alleged to police that they were in bed watching TV and heard footsteps coming up the steps. They heard the door swing open and someone come in. The victim reported Zimmerman stood in front of their doorway and kept pacing in the hallway. They asked if they could help her with something, and Zimmerman allegedly told the victim “you need to hide, the cartel is coming to get you too.”
The victim then reportedly locked themself in the room and called the police while Zimmerman continued to pace in the hallway the entire time. The victim did not know Zimmerman, and was not sure if the door to the home was locked or not, according to the affidavit.
Police noted the victim appeared to be very scared and was visibly shaken during the interview. Zimmerman allegedly told police she had no legitimate reason to be inside the home.
Zimmerman has posted bail of $25,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 10 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.