PUNXSUTAWNEY — Founders of Unity Rises Association approached the Punxsutawney Borough Council to request use of Barclay Square to support the organization’s mission.
Unity Rises is a local nonprofit that runs a free donation center in the borough. The donation center is run by Melissa and Chris Kirby, who are the founders of the Unity Rises Association. The donation center is a branch of the organization the couple is using to help others.
“We get donations and we give back to the community, but you don’t have to live in Punxsy, anybody can come. There’s no limit on what you can take really. We give you a garbage bag when you come in, and you can fill the garbage bag with whatever you need,” Melissa Kirby said.
The organization has hosted a wide variety of fundraisers and events in town, such as a free Halloween event for families, and several dances. The Kirbys also held a backpack day ahead of the start of school, giving away backpacks with school supplies at the center.
Also operating under Unity Rises is Second Chance Above Ground, which is an addiction support group.
Melissa Kirby is very open about her own struggles with drug addiction with the hope of helping others in the community. She said starting some kind of support system for others struggling with addiction is something she has always dreamed about, even when she was in the midst of her own addiction.
This goes hand in hand with the donation center, as her goal is to help and give back to the community and lessen the struggles of anyone she can help.
“I bet we have more stuff in than the Goodwill and it’s all free. We get it donated to us. Some of the stuff is brand new, some of it’s used, we get food, we get hygiene products, medical for older people,” Chris Kirby said.
Chris Kirby spoke on behalf of the organization, addressing the council about the need for its support.
“Well, we’ve been trying to do lots of events here in town and I don’t know exactly what all you guys are capable of doing or whether you can support what we’re trying to do, but we’ve been struggling for three years trying to do it,” Kirby said.
They are planning a free event in Barclay Square on Aug. 27 from 1 to 8 p.m. They ask those who are able to contribute to the event, whether that be with a covered dish or dessert, or help with games and activities.
There will be games provided by the center and a DJ playing music. Kirby compared the event to a community block party or a community-wide cookout.
“We’ve been getting bigger every year and we’ve got more than we can handle,” Kirby said.
The council approved the event pending proof of insurance, and deciding on a date that the park was available. Since the meeting, a date of Aug. 27 was decided on and scheduled on the park schedule.