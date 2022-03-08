PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Unity Rises Association is planning its inaugural St. Patrick’s Day dance fundraiser to take place later this month.
The 50 Shades of Green Dance will be on Saturday, March 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight at Dad’s Horseshoe Club. The cost for the dance is $15 per person or $25 per couple, and will be paid at the door for entrance.
Those planning to come are asked to dress in their green and enjoy the night of food, games and music.
There will be dinner, desserts, a DJ, games, a corn hole tournament, and other “shenanigans” to enjoy. There will also be 50/50 and basket raffles available throughout the night.
Dad’s Horseshoe Club is located at 2 No. 2 Shaft Road, DuBois. There will also be a cash bar available during the event.
All proceeds will benefit Unity Rises, and the donation center associated with it in Punxsutawney. The organization is currently fundraising to get enough money to cover the operating costs, rent and utilities of the facility for the spring.
A link to a fundraiser for direct donations can also be found on the Unity Rises Assn Facebook page.