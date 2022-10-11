DuBOIS — DuBois officials have announced Shaffer Avenue will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Knarr Street and Pifer Street for utility work this week. It is anticipated that the work will take one week to complete.
Beginning Oct. 17, road construction, consisting of milling and paving will be completed on portions of Hospital Avenue, Munroe Street and Araminta Street. It is anticipated that the work will be completed in one week. Temporary lane closures and rough driving surfaces are to be expected for the duration of the work.
Starting Oct. 18, road construction, consisting of milling and paving will be completed on portions of South Fourth Street, South Sixth Street, South Seventh Street, South Eighth Street, Chestnut Avenue, North Church Street, North Stockdale Street and East Scribner Avenue. It is anticipated that it will take two weeks to complete the work. Temporary lane closures and rough driving surfaces are to be expected for the duration of the work.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes of travel to avoid the construction zones.