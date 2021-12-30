CLEARFIELD — Visit Clearfield County and the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority want to make sure all visitors to Clearfield County and even residents have an easy way to view all the county has to offer.
Earlier this month, VCC launched a Clearfield County mobile application for smart phones and touch screen devices. Director Josiah Jones said the app is available through Goggle Play and the Apple Store.
“The app can be downloaded, by entering Clearfield County under the search for downloadable apps. It’s a free application. Anyone can use it,” Jones said.
Jones said VCC has wanted to offer an app for a time, noting having one provides another opportunity to market the county’s many unique businesses, restaurants, events and natural and recreation features.
The app also appeals to a younger crowd who use their smart phones for many planning aspects.
“We created this app so that visitors will be able to find things,” he explained, adding, “It’s nice for the county to have this. We will be able to continue to make this what we want it to be. We hope to soon feature virtual tours on here. Visitors will be able to know ahead of time whether something should be added to their itineraries and must visit list.”
Jones said the app can take the place of visitors questioning the managers or clerks of motels and other lodging in the county or others about places of interest. “With this app, they will be able to download it and see exactly what is here and what interests them. They will learn where they can eat and where to go. The app will give them choices and allow them to prioritize specifically what they are looking for,” he explained.
Jones said the app is currently a pilot program. He said a company reached out to VCC and inquired whether it would be interested in it creating an app. “We were skeptical at first but we did our research and found out this company has created many apps in other countries. They were looking to come into the United States.”
The app is currently being advertised on a billboard on U.S. Route 322 near Philipsburg and on VCC’s Facebook page.
“We are excited to announce we are promoting the county in a new and effective way. We will be able to capture a younger audience and for those who prefer other options there will still be VCC’s website and Facebook page. It’s good to have different forms of marketing materials so that we appeal to all different generations,” Jones said.