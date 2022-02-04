PUNXSUTAWNEY — Groundhog Day brings many new faces to the Punxsutawney area every year, for many different reasons and with many goals in mind.
Some of the most common reasons for people to come is that they share a birthday with Groundhog Day, or that it’s been on their bucket list for years. Others come with less common goals like getting married on Groundhog Day, all of which are accommodated by the Inner Circle and other officials in town.
A first-time occurrence this year, one couple was married on the stage of Gobbler’s Knob during the Groundhog Day celebration. At around 6 a.m., Tara Trapani and Nathan Haupt, from Pittsburgh, were married on the stage by Bill Deeley in front of the large Groundhog Day crowd.
The couple said they chose to be married at Gobbler’s Knob because “it is Pennsylvania” and that it was both traditional and non-traditional. They also said their families weren’t as surprised by the decision as most might think.
Miss Pennsylvania 2021 Meghan Sinsi, who was in Punxsutawney at the various events all week, served as the Maid of Honor for the wedding. She later performed her fire baton act on the stage of Gobbler’s Knob for the crowd of thousands.
Another couple made the trip with friends and family from Tennessee to be married in Barclay Square at 2:22 a.m. on 2-2-22. Karl and Alex Arbogoast were first honored at the Groundhog Banquet earlier Tuesday for their plans to get married later in the night.
The couple, as well as everyone who was at their table for the banquet, are military men and women. Dan “Moonshine” McGinley joked that the banquet was their rehearsal dinner for the wedding.
The couple then appeared on the stage at Gobbler’s Knob as well to celebrate their vows.
Pam and David Merkin, of Sunnyvale, Texas, who arrived over the weekend, have been coming to Gobbler’s Knob for about 14 years now. The first year they came was to celebrate Pam’s 55th birthday, and they have come back every year since.
“It’s my birthday, and when the movie came out he (David) told me way back then he was going to take me up here for my birthday one year and he did and I fell in love with it and come back every year,” Pam Merkin said.
Two years after their first trip to town, Pam started making her own groundhog hats. She has a whole room at her house that is decorated with all her groundhog and Punxsutawney Phil memorabilia.
“We have a standing reservation every year at the bed and breakfast we stay at, the Plantation Bed and Breakfast,” Pam Merkin said. “We met some really neat people over the years. There’s about three couples that come every year and stay at Plantation.”
Pam Merkin said they usually attend the banquet every year, and get VIP passes for up at Gobbler’s Knob. She likes to be one of the ones there at 3 a.m. and get to see the whole show before Phil is brought out.
Brianna Hunter and her family came from Philadelphia for some of the weekend events because she turned 22 this year, on Feb. 2.
“Two is my favorite number and so it’s 2-2-22 and I’m going to be 22,” Hunter said.
She attended the Lunch with Phil on Sunday and was happy she got to meet Phil while she was in town. She wasn’t able to stay in town for Groundhog Day, but said that getting to see Phil up close in a more personal setting was almost better.
Hunter has plans to try and attend the Groundhog Day celebration.