DuBOIS — Entrepreneur Jim Rohn once said, “Vocabulary enables us to interpret and to express. If you have a limited vocabulary, you will also have a limited vision and a limited future.” If Rohn is correct, students at DuBois Area School District’s middle and high schools will enjoy limitless opportunities in their futures as a result of a heated vocabulary competition that ran from October 2021 until the end of April. This annual Vocabulary Bowl is sponsored by Vocabulary.com.

