Clearfield County volunteers are needed to drive local veterans to medical appointments as part of the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center Volunteer Driver Network.
The past two years, when the COVID-19 pandemic was prevalent, the number of local drivers was reduced from 13 to two.
Dennis Accordino, who schedules drivers for the program, said additional drivers are desperately needed.
Clearfield County veterans who have appointments in DuBois, Clearfield, Altoona or State College VA medical facilities or doctors can call 814-765-2642, extension 3008, and leave their name and the location of the VA they have an appointment with. The scheduler then contacts volunteer drivers to see who is available to transport the veteran.
“Before the pandemic, we had 13 drivers spread out between Clearfield, DuBois and Curwensville. Now there are two,” Accordino said.
Appointments are mostly Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but depending on which town appointments are scheduled will vary the times, he explained.
“Appointments in DuBois can be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Altoona and State College appointments can be 9 a.m. to noon. In past years, I would call the volunteer and explain the destination and day and they decided whether they wanted to drive the veterans or not. Some volunteers wanted a specific day only because they had commitments and that was fine.”
A van is available for Clearfield and DuBois appointments. Volunteers do not drive their own personal vehicles for transport purposes.
Drivers must be in good health, he said. “Volunteers will get an eye examination and a physical exam with EKG. They are also fingerprinted. A photo identification is issued to each driver to identify them as a VA employee.”
Accordino said volunteer drivers often get involved in the program because they have family members who served in the military.
A Clearfield woman has been volunteering with the program for four years. Gigi L. Gearhart said she donates her time to drive as a way of giving back to those who have served and in honor of family members who served in the military.
“I believe it is extremely important to give back. It is also very interesting getting to know the people who use the service. The people I have transported have always been very appreciative.”
Gearhart said when drivers are needed to transport a veteran to a medical appointment, they are contacted by a scheduler. The volunteer then has the ability to take the run or not. “There are times when you drive more often,” she explained.
Gearhart said she has run into a number of veterans who are not even aware of the program and she does what she can to let people know it exists.
“I let veterans who may need rides know about the program. I tell them to tell their friends and tell their relatives. This is an important service and it’s available.”
For additional information about the program, residents may call 877-626-2500, extension 17141.