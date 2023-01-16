PUNXSUTAWNEY — Voting began for the Weather Discovery Center’s Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog, beginning the 20th anniversary of the contest for the center.
Contestants were shared and voting began Jan. 12 and will continue until Jan. 25 with several ways available to vote during this time. Contestants’ names and photos are on display along with canisters for in-person voting at Laska’s Pizza at 405 North Main St.
Contestants are all kindergarteners at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School, Punxsutawney Christian School, or Ss. Cosmas and Damian.
Voting is available there from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except Tuesdays when voting is from 3 to 7 p.m. Voting concludes at 3 p.m. on Jan. 26.
Votes are $1 each and can be cast with cash at the restaurant. The winners are chosen by popular vote alone.
A second option for voting is available by calling the Weather Discovery Center to vote with a card. This has a minimum cost of $5 for votes as a result of processing fees. Votes by card can be made at 814-938-1000.
Winter hours for the weather center are Thursday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Director Lisa Waksmunski said if no one is available to take a call, they will call back to get all the necessary information.
Winners of the Little Mr. and Miss contest will be announced at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the weather center. This is the Saturday before Groundhog Day.
“They will also be invited to participate in the Home for the Holidays Parade, the Firemen’s Parade this summer, so it’s a super fun event for these kiddos. It’s awesome to be a part of that Groundhog Day celebration, and it’s their first chance to be groundhog royalty,” Waksmunski said.
The center has also started teasing the announcement of the 2023 Meteorologist Hall of Fame inductee on its social media pages