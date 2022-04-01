The Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend Readers Choice Awards now enters the Voting Phase, which kicks off today and runs through Friday, April 15.
As part of our revamped theme, voting can now be done online at — thecourierexpress.com — or by filling out the ballot found in today’s newspaper. The printed ballots will run several times in The Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend during the voting period.
Ballots must be submitted, either online or dropped off at our DuBois office, 500 Jeffers St., by 5 p.m. on April 15.
This year’s contest started with a Nomination Phase, when readers were asked to nominate their community favorites in more than 120 categories. Those reader nominations created our voting ballot, with businesses, organizations or people who received the five most nominations in each category making the ballot.
The ballot was created solely by reader nominations that we received.
In addition to the nomination and online voting components, this year’s Readers Choice winners will be recognized at a celebratory reception scheduled in May. The reception will follow the release of our special section in print and online, also honoring the winners.
Voting rules and regulations can be found on both the printed and online ballots.
We look forward to celebrating the best of the best with the Tri-County Area’s original Readers Choice Awards.