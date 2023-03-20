The Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend Readers’ Choice Awards now enters the voting phase, which begins today and runs through Friday, April 7.
In its 10th year, voting for the area’s original Readers’ Choice Awards can be done online (thecourierexpress.com) or by filling out a print ballot in the newspaper. Printed ballots will appear in the Courier Express on March 22 and March 29 and in this Saturday’s Tri-County Weekend.
Ballots must be submitted, either online or dropped off at our DuBois office, 500 Jeffers St., by 4 p.m. on April 7.
This year’s contest started with a nomination phase, when readers were asked to nominate their community favorites in more than 120 categories. Those reader nominations created our voting ballot, with businesses, organizations or people who received the five most nominations in each category making the ballot.
The ballot was created solely by reader nominations that we received.
New this year is our online voting platform, Second Street. This platform should prove more user friendly, allowing voters to browse categories of interest without having to complete the entire ballot. The ballot can be accessed once per day throughout the voting period.
The winners will be recognized at a celebratory reception scheduled in May. The reception will follow the release of our special section in print and online, also honoring the winners.
Voting rules and regulations can be found on both the printed and online ballots.
We look forward to celebrating the best of the best in the Tri-County area.