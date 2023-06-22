RIDGWAY — Elk County Commissioner M. Fritz Lecker announced that Thomas G. Wagner, Esq., has been chosen as the Outstanding Solicitor of the Year for 2023 by the County Commissioners’ Association of PA (CCAP) at Tuesday’s meeting. Wagner was chosen for this award from all solicitors nominated from 67 Pennsylvania counties.
Wagner has served as the Elk County solicitor for 32 years and was nominated by the commissioners for this award because of his “outstanding service to his constituents, for strengthening ethical standards for county government services, for serving on countless non-profit entities and working tirelessly to make life better for so many.” The commissioners’ nomination letter states in part, “Tom Wagner has the type of name recognition that elicits instant respect… He is a very kind and compassionate person and shares his advice and wisdom with profound dignity and humbleness.”
A letter of support from St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming for this nomination was also received in which it was noted that Wagner was instrumental in guiding the city through the consolidation of Benzinger Township and St. Marys as their city solicitor since 1994. Fleming agreed that “Mr. Wagner is deserving of this award for his knowledge, expertise, wisdom, and always being the voice of reason.”
On Oct. 3, Wagner will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his admission to the Pennsylvania Bar Association and has announced his intention to retire at the end of this year. In his letter of intent to retire, Wagner said, “I have worked with a wide array of elected officials and dedicated county employees. In a time when government officials and employees are often held in public contempt, I wish I could somehow convince the public how hard local government works to support the needs of our community and the lives of its citizens. I am so proud to have had the opportunity to assist so many County Commissioners who have placed the interests of the community foremost in their service…”
In other business, Elise Grovanz, North Central Community Development Coordinator-Community Capacity program gave a presentation and a call for projects that will strengthen communities across north central Pennsylvania by helping them apply for federal and state resources. This is a free service available to municipalities in Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties that would provide grant writing assistance as needed. The process is initiated by completing North Central’s online questionnaire at www.ncentral.com. For more information, call 814-773-3162.
A resolution was adopted to change the application process to PennDOT for liquid fuels funds to a paperless online procedure.
Under old business, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coordinator Becky Taylor addressed the only bid opened and tabled on June 6 for the Johnsonburg West End Sewer Project. The bid from Continental Construction in the amount of $787,728.90 was rejected after detailed study by Johnsonburg Borough officials.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cambria County Prison to house male juvenile prisoners convicted of violent crimes was approved. It included a price increase to $150 per day plus a $32 an hour transport fee. Violent offenders under 18 years of age must be kept isolated from adult prisoners, and Cambria County is the only relatively close facility available for housing them. Commissioner Joe Daghir commented that the fee is still very reasonable, and that the last time the county had to use the Cambria County facility was eight years ago.
An addendum with Keystone Adolescent Center, Inc. for residential diagnostic services for CYS was approved.
An addendum with Pathways Adolescent Center, Inc. for male shelter services for CYS was also approved.
A MOU with North Central Workforce Development was approved for the period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026. It funnels federal funds to Career Link to aid in its efforts to provide job coaching, interview skills, and resume writing, and has been shown to be very effective in channeling prospective employees into local industries.
Wagner provided copies of the new West Creek Recreational Trail Guide and map recently published by the West Creek Recreational Trail Association. The trail runs from St. Marys to Emporium, a distance of just over 19 miles. The information contained in the guide will also be available on West Creek’s Facebook page.
It was announced that the Department of Environmental Protection declared a statewide drought watch on June 15, recommending voluntary water conservation.
County offices will be closed Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4 for Independence Day.
The next meeting of the Elk County Commissioners will be Wednesday, July 5 at 10 a.m. in Conference Room 2 of the Courthouse Annex.