CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Jail is once again seeing its inmate population numbers increasing, Warden David Gallagher reported at Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.
Gallagher reported there are 198 inmates in the Clearfield County Jail and six are being housed in the Jefferson County Jail.
“So we’re right at capacity,” Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said.
“Very much so,” Gallagher replied.
Prior to the pandemic, the jail had issues with having too many inmates, forcing the county to house inmates in Jefferson County.
That problem had subsided until recently.
Commissioner John Sobel asked Gallagher if he knew the reasons why the jail’s inmate numbers are back up, but Gallagher said he couldn’t speculate why.
Sayers said the caseload his office is seeing is the same, so perhaps the court system is seeing more domestic warrants as part of the reason for the increase.
Sheriff Michael Churner said they are seeing more people getting transported to the jail on warrants.
“It seems like every time a police officer stops a car there are one, two, three or four people or more with warrants, and typically they end up in jail because they owe money,” Churner said.
Gallagher also gave the monthly housing report for the jail for September. He said the jail started with 183 inmates, 113 were committed, 131 were released, prisoner days served was 4,963, average in house population was 165, and the average total population was 193 and ended the month with 181 inmates.
The Intermediate Punishment Program had 23 inmates on home detention for 147 days and 42 supervised bail cases for 1,051 days.
Gallagher said there are approximately seven inmates on work release.