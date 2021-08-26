DuBOIS — Temperatures continued to soar across the Tri-County Area Wednesday, with warm weather forecast to continue through the weekend, according to Bill Gartner of the National Weather Service in State College.
“We’re in the summer stretch,” Gartner said, referencing a high temperature approaching 90 degrees in DuBois Wednesday.
Gartner said to expect temperatures in the upper-80s again today before things “loosely cool down” into the mid-80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s going to be warm and humid through the weekend with some thunderstorms around,” Gartner said. “It’s important for people to stay cool, stay indoors if possible and stay hydrated.”
According to Gartner’s forecast, slightly lower temperatures should be noticeable in the early to middle portions of next week.