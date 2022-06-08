FALLS CREEK — Washington Township residents returned to a Falls Creek Borough Council meeting to ask for an update on any plans and grant applications for the reservoir, raising similar concerns from their last visit in February.
Theron Wayland questioned the council about any grants that it had applied for. Council President Kevin Reynolds said the borough had an engineer handling the grant writing for them, but there were not set details in place for the proposed project.
“It affects everybody because I’ve got 10 yards between my property and the reservoir,” Wayland said.
Borough Consultant Lu Inzana said the borough would let the residents know and work with them. Wayland said he came for an update because he thought the borough had applied for a grant and was waiting to hear back. The council clarified it had not done this, and were instead waiting to hear back from the borough engineer who was working on plans for a possible project before applying for grants.
The residents pressed the council for further details about what is being planned for the reservoir, but were repeatedly told there is no set plan yet.
“We don’t know, we have not made plans,” Reynolds said. “We involved an engineer and yes, we tried to summarize, but we’re not sure what is going to be finalized.”
He referred to any suggestion made about the park as “wishlists” and “dreams” and that none of it was necessarily going to be fulfilled at this time.
“We’re going to keep everyone involved, and we’ll have a presentation as to what we consider finalized and be open to suggestions. You guys have come to the meeting, I’m sure you’ll have suggestions,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said even now that the process is started with the engineer, it doesn’t guarantee the project will happen. He said the borough doesn’t have “a fortune” to spend and costs could result in the project being dropped.
Resignation
The council also accepted the resignation letter of Councilman Leonard Larkin. Reynolds said the council would send a letter of recognition as Larkin “was on this board for as long as I can remember.”