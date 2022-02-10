FALLS CREEK — Concerned Washington Township residents attended the Falls Creek Borough Council meeting Monday evening to question what the plans are for the Falls Creek Reservoir, which borders their properties.
The reservoir is just outside of the borough, in Washington Township, but is owned and controlled by the borough. The previous council had discussed the possibility of turning the reservoir into more of a park, and trying to fix up the area. The project would be contingent on grants for funding, which the borough does not have yet.
Several Washington Township residents attended the meeting all with the purpose of sharing concerns they had with this project, and with complaints about current usage of the area.
Theron Wayland was the first to speak, saying that all of them there live bordering the reservoir, and anything done to it would directly impact their properties. He asked what the plans were, and how far along they were.
“The only thing that we’ve done now is it was brought up by a former council member to look into making the reservoir a park. As a council it was approved that we would look into it. As far as information, we have none yet. As to grants, we have nothing. That’s the only information we basically have is we were going to look into it,” Council President Kevin Reynolds said.
Wayland said their biggest concern was having people in their backyards. He said they moved out there to stay away from town, and they already have people out there fishing, kayaking and ice skating now.
Reynolds said the council doesn’t know if it will even get a grant, but the residents’ concerts are something that will have to be addressed during the planning phase, if it gets that far. He did confirm that the council is actively applying for grants for the project.
“None of us really knew what was going on as far as this project, that’s why we’re here,” Wayland said.
Resident Jim Johnson also spoke, saying he moved to the area about six years ago after retiring from being a building inspector and code enforcement officer. His concern is that even now he will come home to his driveway blocked by vehicles of people at the reservoir.
“I come home at nighttime, there’s vehicles parked in my driveway… I got to go down into the woods, get them up out of the woods and move the vehicles. They park on the righthand side, which is my property before the bridge. That’s where all the trash winds up. I walk the property with my dog picking up trash. Last weekend there were people out there ice skating in the deep end of that reservoir, is anybody aware of that? My point is, I didn’t move up here to aggravate anybody…but it’s bad now and it’s only a couple of local people that are using the property now,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he does have signs on the bridge saying that it’s private property, but he still has people coming in and turning around on his property.
“These are situations that we respect and we know we’re going to have to handle these things,” Reynolds said.
The residents are concerned with the fact that nothing is being done by the borough at this time to discourage people from trespassing on the property. Borough Consultant Lu Inzana said these issues would be looked at during planning stages and there would be cameras and lights there if it was made into a park.
The council encouraged the township residents to return for meetings in the future if anything changes with the project.
Later in the meeting, Inzana addressed the new council members to bring them up-to-date on the project.
He said the council is just looking into what kind of a park and walking trail they could make out there. He said the borough is not trying to turn it into a major rallying point, and that it would be a place for people to enjoy themselves, and then close it at a certain point at night.
“We’re not trying to get into people’s backyards, that’s not our intent. I know they’re concerned, and they probably should be concerned. If I was living out there, I’d be concerned too, but you also have to take a look at, are we trying to develop the community or are we not? We’re trying to bring things into the community and yet we want to be stagnant in other areas. We lost out on the downtown redevelopment,” Inzana said.
He said the issue of people using the area is going to continue, and the council is hoping to take the issues and resolve the situation with the project.
“We can’t just sit back and not try to do something if we can do it. Should we try to take their issues and put them in with it? Yeah, we should. They should be part of this,” Inzana said.
He also said the council has the final say on anything, and nothing can be done without approval first. Inzana said the plan is for there to be a walkway for people to use, and the area will be different to dissuade people from trespassing on the private properties near the area.
“And once they get the drawings done, we’ll put them on the table, everyone can look at it. We’re not trying to hide anything here,” Inzana said.