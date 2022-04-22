SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council recently learned water had been turned on without approval at the former Northwest Bank building, causing pipes to freeze and break, pumping 800,000 gallons of water into the building.
This matter was discussed under new business during the council’s meeting Monday, and shared with the council by President Michele Yamrick. The borough has an agreement with the bank to keep an ATM at the building. A worker with Northwest Bank called Foreman Brian Williams last week to say there was water throughout the building while they were checking the ATM.
Williams confirmed the pipes froze and broke causing a water break. He said the water to the building had been turned on by an unknown source, as the borough was not notified and did not consent to it.
There was about 800,000 gallons of water used, according to officials. Once it was discovered, the water was immediately turned off, new keys were made, and equipment was purchased to dry the building. The council agreed to pay the invoices from the Borough General Account until the matter is further discussed.
Yamrick said no one is to have the keys to the building unless they are a member of council or a borough employee. The council also discussed the future of the building, and possibly demolishing it to make it into a public parking lot.
This conversation was tabled until the next meeting because Borough Solicitor Nicholas Gianvito was not present, and the agreement about the ATM would need to be considered.
The bills related to the bank building include $630 to Mike’s Locksmith & Hardware for services, $606.10 to Lowe’s for dehumidifiers and fans, and $118.98 to 814 Home & Hardware for extension cords.
Borough foreman report
Williams was told the borough crew could be certified to inspect the backflow prevention devices, and residents would not have to pay for inspections in return. The training is a three-day course that costs about $1,200 per person. The council approved paying for the borough crew to get these certifications.
Williams also mentioned he had received several complaints about the Christmas tree not being taken down in a timely manner. He said this was because of weather and scheduling issues.
He asked the tree be taken over by the Sykesville Civic Improvement Association (SCIA) and said he would ask if the committee would be interested in it.