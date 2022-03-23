BIG RUN — Lifelong Big Run resident Wayne McKee was named the Citizen of the Year on Sunday during the Big Run Peepers Banquet, and was honored alongside Mayor Joseph Buterbaugh.
The Peepers Banquet is an annual tradition in Big Run to celebrate the coming of spring, marked by the return of the “peeper” frogs. These frogs were first heard starting on peep on March 2 this year.
This tradition dates back to the 1920, according to Mayor Buterbaugh, who said a guessing game used to be played by customers of local barbershops. This was the 28th annual Peeper Banquet, returning after a two year cancellation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recipient of the Citizen of the Year award is kept a secret each year. McKee said he did not suspect anything until his daughter, who lives in Pittsburgh, arrived at the banquet. Once he saw her, he said he was pretty sure he knew who was getting the award.
“I was surprised; I wasn’t expecting it,” McKee said. “My daughter lives in Pittsburgh, but she comes strolling through the door, then I’m thinking…”
McKee has lived in Big Run for his whole life, never having left for any length of time. He is dedicated to the betterment of the community through several organizations he is involved in.
One of these organizations is the Big Run Area New Community Helping Hands, or BRANCHH, that he runs with his wife, Robin McKee. BRANCHH is the area food pantry that collects and distributes boxes of food once a month for those in need.
McKee and his wife are also heavily involved with the Big Run Historical Society. Robin McKee was a previous recipient of the Citizen of the Year award about 10 years ago, according to her husband.
McKee is also now serving a term on the Big Run Borough Council, and is on the Recreation Committee.
The Jefferson County Commissioners also named April 9 "Joseph Buterbaugh Day" in Big Run to commemorate Mayor Buterbaugh’s 85th birthday, and more than 40 years of service as a mayor of Big Run.