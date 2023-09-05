PHILIPSBURG — If you’re driving to Philipsburg from State College, you’re going to undoubtedly be taking U.S. Route 322 to get there. Once you come down over the hill into Philipsburg and pass the Elk’s Lodge and golf course, you will soon lay eyes on the unmistakeable We Are Inn.
Donned with blue and white and oozing Penn State pride, the We Are Inn is a staple in Philipsburg. But restaurant owner and Rush Township Supervisor Pat Romano is elevating his food services by taking the Inn’s cheesesteaks and selling them at the home of the Penn State Nittany Lions — Beaver Stadium.
Romano and his crew have opened two We Are Inn concession stands inside Beaver Stadium and Romano could not be happier about the occasion.
“So we’re opening a couple of stands at the stadium and honestly I think that this is just the best,” Romano said at the most recent Rush Township meeting. “We’re a Penn State themed restaurant and I’m glad that we can sell our goods in the most Penn State place I can imagine.”
The planning and work that went into securing these stands has been a summer-long process for Romano, but they were ready to go for Penn State’s opening game of the year against the West Virginia Mountaineers this past Saturday.
The first stand is located at section 15A of the stadium near Gate C and the second stand is located near the top of the student section at the south end of the stadium’s main concourse.
These new stands aren’t the only improvements Romano has been doing to his establishment over the summer.
In late August, the We Are Inn’s parking lot underwent a massive facelift in the form of a fresh paving. What used to be a primarily gravel lot is now an 80-car, smoothly paved parking lot for all customers to use.
Parking is available now in the front and back of the restaurant.