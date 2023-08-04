PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Weather Discovery Center is planning to honor a former teacher and center director, the late Mary Jean Johnston, at an event next week.
Current Center Director Lisa Waksmunski described Johnston as “very well-known and liked in the community as a former teacher, the director at the Weather Discovery Center, as a volunteer and member of several community groups, and as an avid holder of yard sales.”
To honor her, the center will hold “Mary Jean’s Yard Sale” on Aug. 10-12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day on the porch at the Weather Center. This will held in conjunction with family and friends who will carry out one last sale in her memory, with proceeds supporting the newly-named Mary Jean Johnston Education Fund.
“The fund subsidizes admission fees for school students, so they can learn and have fun exploring the Weather Center on field trips,” Waksmunski said.
Johnston was instrumental in organizing and implementing the very first field trips at the center shortly after it opened in 2007, she added.
To coincide with the yard sale, the center board and staff are also bringing back the well-known Hot Dog Days event, which will raise funds to support the educational mission of the center. Hot dog meals will be $3 and a meal plus admission to the center will be $10.
Visitors also have the opportunity to stop by a bake sale being hosted by Marin Martino. Martino is a cadette with Girl Scout Troop #46777, and she is working for her Silver Award by volunteering with the center. The bake sale will be held Thursday and Friday until sold out.
The center also recently announced a date for its next “Bada Blingo,” a designer purse and cash bingo fundraising event. This year’s event will be held Sept. 23 at the Punxsutawney Eagles on the second floor. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and games begin at 4 p.m.
There will be Italian foods, as well as cookies and chocolate, and a cash bar. The final game of the day is for the “Big Purse of $1,000 cash.” The featured purses can also be seen on the center’s Facebook page. Tickets are available by phone or in-person at the weather center.
For more information about any of these events, call the center at 814-938-1000 or visit weatherdiscovery.org or check the Facebook page.