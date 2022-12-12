PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Weather Discovery Center held several fun events and fundraisers over the weekend for the public to enjoy, while also benefiting the center and its programs.
New Weather Discovery Center Director Lisa Waksmunski and Children’s Coordinator Amanda Behrendt had the idea for a Four Seasons Raffle, which is going on right now at the center.
“Right now, it’s a winter one. It’s a ‘cocoa bar in a jar,’” Waksmunski said.
This has a $50 Laska’s Pizza gift card and a gift card for three dozen Christmas cookies, as well as everything needed to make a hot cocoa bar. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5, and are on sale until Dec. 16 when the drawing will be held.
Tickets can be purchased at the weather center or by contacting the center and setting up to purchase tickets electronically.
The first event was PJs and Pancakes with Santa and Punxsutawney Phill, which was held Saturday.
Waksmunski said this event is co-hosted with the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, and is a fundraiser for the center, held at Gobbler’s Knob.
Breakfast was served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a $10 donation. Santa Claus talked and took photos from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Punxsutawney Phil and The Grinch also attended.
The Holly Tour, in partnership with the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, followed on Sunday.
“The Chamber partners with us, but all of the money goes to the educational mission of the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. It’s an amazing fundraiser for us, and it’s great for our community, because these houses –they are something and they look spectacular,” Waksmunski said.
The Holly Tour is a chance for the public to walk through some of Punxsutawney’s historic and beautiful buildings. This year there were four houses, two bed and breakfasts, and a church.
“So, it’s a nice opportunity for the people that come out and be able to see those in the community, too,” Waksmunski said.
Finally, Winter Wonders is coming up on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 12:30-3 p.m., and participants need to be pre-registered by Dec. 26. The cost is $12 per child.
“They will learn interesting facts about the winter season through activities, games, and technology and it comes with a snack and free time on the exhibits,” Waksmunski said.
She said this is a busy season for the weather center, so the public is welcome to come in on an open day and ask about any of the upcoming activities.