BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners proclaimed April Child Abuse Prevention Month and heard from representatives of Western PA CARES for Kids about events planned to raise awareness.
CARES is the Jefferson County child advocacy center that focuses on minimizing childhood trauma by providing a child friendly, team approach to allegations of abuse. It is an accredited member of the National Children’s Alliance, which sets standards for child advocacy centers across the nation. A child advocacy center (CAC) is a child focused program that brings together all professionals needed to make appropriate investigation, treatment and prosecution decisions in child abuse cases while eliminating the need to repeatedly interview the child, which lessens the trauma for abuse victims.
CAC Director Pat Berger and Assistant Director Cass Burkett both attended the commissioners’ meeting to speak on the proclamation. Berger began, saying the CAC and District Attorney Jeff Burkett will be co-sponsoring a training for all Jefferson County law enforcement.
“(Jeff Burkett) is very excited for the opportunity to train a whole new generation of police officers on successful investigations for child abuse cases. They are part of the first responders and it is very, very important that they have up to date training,” Berger read on behalf of the district attorney.
This is the second training this year, as one was held in January to train 32 members of the multidisciplinary team. These are people who are involved in some way with every case of reported child abuse. Berger said all of the training is being held to reiterate how important it is for all involved agencies to work together.
“Since our beginning in 2008, we have provided free services to 1,426 children and their families. We must work together to provide the best possible outcome for the children,” Berger said.
Growing from one employee in 2008 to four employees today, Berger was also pleased to say the center is adding a second volunteer nurse from the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. This nurse recently completed the required training and preceptorship to provide children with head-to-toe, non-invasive medical evaluations.
Cass Burkett then spoke to some of the positive, joy-based events the center is planning for the April as well.
“So Child Abuse Prevention Month isn’t all doom and gloom either. So we’re trying to focus on that, while the prevention piece is really important, teaching parents about safe touch and unsafe touch and grooming behaviors. We also wanted to focus on how children are a joy and they’re a beautiful part of our community,” Burkett said.
CAC is hosting an art contest in Jefferson County schools in April for grades K through 12, with four different age categories. Categories will be K-second grades, third-sixth grades, seventh-ninth grades, and 10th-12th grades. A winner will be picked from each category of each school district who submits to the contest.
Students are asked to illustrate what brings joy into their life, and can be realistic or abstract.
There will also be an overall winner chosen whose art will be printed on a T-shirt with the CARES logo on the back to further “celebrate the joy that children are and bring to our community,” Burkett said.
Submissions will have to be turned in by April 25 at 5 p.m. and winners will be picked by April 28. Submissions can be emailed to cburkett@carescac.org or mailed to the center at 3262 Route 322, Brookville PA, 15825.
Berger and Burkett are also planning to teach about unsafe and safe touch to children during story hour at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library sometime in April, and encouraged the public to watch for this to be announced on the library’s Facebook page.
Also beginning in April, the center will have trauma therapy onsite for the first time. Trauma therapist Jenn McDonald with Rooted Counseling will offer evidence-based, trauma-focused cognitive behavior therapy to children in Jefferson County.
Berger also said the center is asking the public to show their support by wearing blue on April 3, and if possible take photos to be posted to the CARES Facebook page. These photos can be emailed again to cburkett@carescac.org or tag the center in photos @Western PA CARES for Kids on Facebook or @wpacaresforkids on Instagram.
Berger also encouraged interested businesses or schools to contact the center if they were willing to display a poster in their window showing support for the children of Jefferson County during April. There will also be a “jean day” at some local schools on April 14, and donations will go to CARES to fund the purchase of school supplies and Christmas gifts for children at the center who might not otherwise celebrate Christmas.
“We must work together as a community to increase awareness about child abuse and contribute to promoting it. The social and emotional well being of children and families in a safe, stable and nurturing environment,” Berger said.
The courthouse light will be changed to blue in April as well to represent Child Abuse Prevention Month.