As announced by state officials Friday, Clearfield County has been added to Pennsylvania’s spotted lanternfly quarantine zone.
So, what does that mean?
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to Asia that was first found in Pennsylvania in 2014. They cause serious damage to trees, vines, crops and plants.
“In addition to damaging trees and affecting quality of life, the spotted lanternfly is a huge threat to (the) Pennsylvania agriculture industry. The economic impact could total in the hundreds of millions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of jobs for those in the grapes, apple, hops, and hardwood industries,” a description on the Department of Agriculture website states.
Residents are encouraged to kill spotted lanternflies when found in any phase –egg masses, nymphs and adults –to help stop the spread. In the fall, the bugs lay egg masses containing 30-50 eggs each.
“A county is placed under quarantine when evidence of a reproducing population of spotted lanternflies, such as an egg mass or a group of adults, is found by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture,” according to the PDA website.
The quarantine requirements ask residents and certain businesses to pay attention when transporting specific items that could spread spotted lanternflies.
According to the PDA, the following are examples of regulated items that must be checked for the pests before being moved:
- Landscaping, remodeling or construction waste
- Logs, stumps, or any tree parts
- Firewood of any species
- Grapevines for decorative purposes or as nursery stock
- Nursery stock
- Packing materials such as pots, crates, pallets, etc.
- Outdoor household articles including recreational vehicles, tractors and mowers, grills and furniture and their covers, tarps, mobile homes, tile, stone, deck boards, mobile fire pits, any associated equipment and vehicles not stored indoors
“Intentional movement of articles harboring the spotted lanternfly is expressly prohibited and is a serious offense. Violations could result in criminal or civil penalties and/or fines,” the PDA website states.
There is also a permit requirement for certain businesses that routinely transport regulated items within or out of a quarantine zone.
Examples of businesses that need a permit can be found on the PDA website, https://www.agriculture.pa.gov.
Residents in quarantine zones should “look before you leave” by inspecting their vehicles for these hitchhiking insects.
Residents can also find a checklist of what more they can do to help stop the spread of spotted lanternflies at: https://www.agriculture.pa.gov/Plants_Land_Water/PlantIndustry/Entomology/spotted_lanternfly/quarantine/Documents/SLF_Checklist_for_Residents.pdf