CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that windmill superloads will move through Clearfield County Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 26 and 27. Next week’s transport will feature four different loads each day. These are the first of multiple windmill blades and tower parts being transported from the Port of Erie to a location near Tyrone in Blair County.
