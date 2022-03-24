BENEZETTE — A pivotal piece of infrastructure in the heart of elk country is about to receive a facelift.
Several state and local officials met outside the Elk Country Visitor Center Tuesday in Benezette to celebrate the upcoming Winslow Hill Road improvement project, which is set to begin on April 4.
The project, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 18, will include roadway widening/reconstruction, improvements of roadway shoulders to enhance pedestrian movements, emergency vehicle accommodation, drainage and guiderail upgrades. The main portion of the work will be done from the bottom of the hill to the Winslow Hill Elk Viewing Area near the Dewey Road intersection.
The $2.8 million project is funded by the state Multimodal Transportation fund.
A short-term detour is expected during a specific period of work, utilizing Route 555. All other work will be performed with a daylight, single-lane traffic pattern controlled by flaggers, according to PennDOT District 2. Representatives of District 2 will inform the public prior to the detour being implemented and provide updates as the project progresses.
Officials from the Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) were joined by representatives of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission and Benezette Township to kick off the project focused on enhancing safety for residents and visitors.
“This $2-plus-million job, I know what it means,” PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Louwerse said. “It’s not just about transportation, it’s about quality of life and community. It’s improved drainage, it’s improved paving, it’s a little bit of widening. Will it solve all your problems when you have hundreds of thousands of people come here to see your elk? Probably not. But it will provide for a safer environment and again, overall, it’s going to improve your quality of life within your community.”
All of Tuesday’s speakers acknowledged the cooperation between PennDOT, DCNR and the Department of Economic Development (DCED) to help make the improvements to Winslow Hill a reality.
“Our role is to put that puzzle together,” Amy Kessler of North Central Regional Planning and Development said. “And that puzzle is now coming together in a project that I think is going to do very well for this community.”
“We all have a part in it, to continue to educate the folks that come up here in how to view elk in a smart way, where not to pull off the road and create some of the issues that we have. So, it’s a collective effort and it’s gonna be a big improvement for elk country,” DCNR Regional Manager Alan Lichtenwalner said.
On the local level, Benezette Township Supervisor Doug Ruffo expressed his appreciation for a project he said has been six years in the making. Ruffo pointed to a feasibility study primarily funded by the Pennsylvania Wilds, North Central Regional Planning and Development and the Elk County Planning Commission as the push the effort needed.
“Once the feasibility study got going that gave us some meat where we could tell people, ‘hey look, we have an issue with safety and the long term of how are we going to take care of this road,’” Ruffo explained.
Annually, the Elk Country Visitor Center — which is accessed off Winslow Hill Road — sees an estimated 480,000 visitors per year, according to the center’s website.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Ruffo said. “On behalf of the township of Benezette we want to thank everybody and certainly the hundreds of thousands of visitors we get here, we want to thank you, too.”