PUNXSUTAWNEY — Local history will be the focus during WOJAK Weekend, Sept. 8-10, as the town travels back in time to focus on the pre-history of the Punxsutawney area.
Punxsutawney Revitalization: Investing, Developing, Enhancing (PRIDE), the coordinating group, will host WOJAK events downtown, in Barclay Square on Saturday, Sept. 9, to remember, honor and celebrate the heritage of Punxsutawney. PRIDE is hosting activities which connect with elements from the earliest history of the area.
For centuries prior to the arrival of European settlers, various groups of Native Americans lived in the Punxsutawney area. One group which occupied in the late 1700s and left the area about 1800 were the Lenni-Lenape, more commonly called the Delaware Indians. The name these folks had for Punxsutawney’s groundhog was “oijak”, which is pronounced “wo-jak”; hence, the name for the upcoming event filled weekend in Punxsutawney.
Bob Young, local archeology buff, will have his collection of Native American artifacts found in the Punxsutawney area on display and will be available to talk about his discoveries.
There will be activities for youngsters including a creating a dream catcher and story for kids from 10-11 a.m. and a Corn Husk Doll Craft from 1-2 p.m.
Throughout the day, there will be scavenger hunts for items related to local community history in Barclay Square, for folks of all ages. The Derek Woods Band will be performing live in the park from noon until 2 p.m. Food vendors will be available in the park throughout the day.
Individuals interested in participating as exhibitors are encouraged to contact PRIDE at 814-952-2208 before Sept. 7.
At the Lattimer House of Punxsutawney Area Historical & Genealogical Society (PAHGS), 400 W. Mahoning St., the society’s collection of native artifacts will be on display in the Reschini Room on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This display will be enhanced by art and artifacts from earliest times through the French and Indian War period.
The Coal Memorial Committee of PAHGS will be hosting the “Race-to-the-Face,” for the first time since COVID curtailed it in 2019. The run will begin at 1286 Starr Road, near Big Run and travel along country roads. The event includes a 3 mile walk/run, 7.6 mile run, and a 15 mile bike ride. Participants may register online at runsignup.com, or at the Lattimer House on Thursday, Friday or Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Also on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Big Run Community Recreation Group will be sponsoring a lunch and history display at the Big Run War Memorial Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Past to Present Machinery Association in cooperation with PAHGS will offer a narrated history ride through the Gar-yar-nese Valley. This ride will begin at 11 a.m. and depart from Big Run at 45 minute intervals with the last ride beginning at 3 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at the Lattimer House and will be available at the War Memorial Building on Saturday, Sept. 9.
On Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Selfridge Brothers of Olanta, Pennsylvania, will have on display, at the Lattimer House, their reproductions of native culture items including ropes made from native plants, deer hide drums, knives, and much more, including banners displaying their full size long house made from hemlock bark. They will be available to talk with visitors about how they became involved in preservation activities as well as how they have reconstructed the items.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, PAHGS will sponsor a narrated bus tour of the Great Shamokin Path from Luthersburg to Punxsutawney. This is a segment of the original Native Highway which was used by the original people as a trade route east and west from the Punxsutawney area and intersected with the Catabwa Path which ran north and south. Tickets must be purchased in advance for this event are available at the Lattimer House on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-4 p.m.