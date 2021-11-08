HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday his intention to return decisions about masking in Pennsylvania's K-12 schools to local leaders on Jan. 17, 2022, according to a press release from Wolf's office. Upon the expiration of the statewide mandate, local school officials will again be able to implement mitigation efforts at the local level. At that time, schools may continue requiring masks to be worn, modify or end masking, based on local decisions.
The current secretary of health order, imposed in early September, requires masks to be worn inside K-12 school buildings, early learning programs and child care providers across the state for both children and adults regardless of vaccination status. The full order remains in effect until an additional announcement in mid-January at which time the administration anticipates empowering local K-12 school officials to determine mitigation efforts.
The full masking order will remain in effect for early learning programs and child care providers until further notification, according to the release.
“The school mask order has been critical in ensuring Pennsylvania’s children could safely learn and grow in an in-person classroom setting at the beginning of the school year,” said Wolf. “During the announcement, my administration made clear that we would continue to reevaluate the status of the school mask mandate. Now, we are in a different place than we were in September, and it is time to prepare for a transition back to a more normal setting."
“We at the Department of Education are so appreciative of all that our schools are doing to help teachers and students navigate the incredible challenges we’ve faced during the pandemic,” said Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Secretary Noe Ortega. “We know the mitigation steps we need to implement to keep people safe and keep kids learning in the classroom. School leaders have always made decisions about how to maintain order in schools and ensure that all students have quality learning opportunities. We look forward to working with our schools as they continue to navigate the pandemic and are available to provide them assistance, resources, and best practices.”
“Evidence of the effectiveness of masking has been so clearly demonstrated over the past three months in schools that we are confident local school leaders will take the steps necessary at the local level to preserve in-person education,” said Department of Health (DOH) Acting Secretary Alison Beam.
Wolf had previously vowed local school officials would be empowered to make decisions on masking, but later reversed, saying a universal, statewide order was warranted amid a coronavirus surge in late summer, and after most of the state’s 500 districts did not impose their own masking requirements.
“I have said repeatedly that the vaccine is our strategy out of the pandemic here in the commonwealth and Pennsylvanians are doing their part,” said Wolf. “With the availability of the pediatric vaccine, I encourage parents to talk to their doctors and pharmacists about getting their child vaccinated, as that is the one, scientific way to keep ourselves and loved ones safe. Thank you to all Pennsylvanians for doing your part and ultimately taking care of your loved ones and neighbors.”
Pennsylvanians ages 5 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
— Associated Press reports are included in this article.