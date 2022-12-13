BROOKVILLE — Police filed felony theft charges against a woman located in the Brookville area after it was found she was linked to a vehicle stolen from New Jersey, according to court documents.
Marienville-based state police filed charges against Kelsey Lillane Gaffney, 26, reportedly from Oregon, including theft by unlawful taking –third degree felony, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle –second degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Jefferson County 911 transferred a call to PSP Marienville that there was a suspicious vehicle parked at an intersection a few houses south of a simultaneously reported stolen vehicle. The vehicle reported stolen was taken from a home on Greeley Road, a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The suspicious parked vehicle, a Ford F-150, was found to be stolen from Montville, New Jersey.
Police were traveling south on Route 36 when they saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen Jeep near the Brookville Borough line. It was confirmed to be the vehicle stolen from Greeley Road.
There was a gas can, a black purse, a pink book bag, and a tote bag observed through the windows of the Jeep. Police noticed a single-wide trailer in proximity to where the Jeep was parked, and proceeded to knock on the door.
Two men and a woman were inside, and the woman allegedly provided the name Kate Alex McCollum to police, and was later identified as Gaffney. This name was checked in the National Crime Information Center with no results. She told police she was traveling from New Jersey, and arrived in the area last night. She alleged that she hitch hiked to Greeley Road to meet a friend of hers, who was one of the men present. She then said she walked from Greeley Road to the trailer, saying she is homeless and hitch hikes from state to state.
Gaffney was transported to PSP Marienville to be fingerprinted because of her suspect identification. Both stolen vehicles were towed to the police station as well. During a search of the stolen Jeep, police allegedly found three prescription pill bottles with Gaffney’s real name on them.
Police searched a hit on Gaffney’s fingerprints in the NCIC, which indicated McCollum was an alias for Gaffney from the state of Oregon.
Gaffney was interviewed at the Jefferson County Jail, during which she allegedly admitted she stole the Ford F-150 from New Jersey and parked it at the location it was found. She said she did this because she was having issues with a relationship and was using drugs, according to the affidavit.
Gaffney has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023 with Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.