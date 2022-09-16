BROOKVILLE — A Morrisdale woman is facing felony charges after allegedly starting a fire at Mike’s Eastside convenience store in Brookville because she had nowhere to go and wanted police to pick her up.
Woman charged for allegedly starting fire at Mike's Eastside in Brookville
Alex Nelson
