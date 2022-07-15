FALLS CREEK — Work to improve water distribution in Falls Creek is set to begin on July 25, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Traffic will be impacted along Main Street, where contractor, Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc., will be installing a new water main. Work will include the Jefferson County area from the intersection of Main Street (Route 830) and Third Street (Route 950) into Clearfield County ending in front of The Pine Inn Restaurant at the end of Main Street.
The contractor intends to work Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, Fridays may be used to maintain the schedule. Flaggers will be directing traffic as needed.
The project is anticipated to be completed before the end of the year.
In April 2021, the Falls Creek Municipal Authority was awarded a $1.4 million grant from the state for the project.
“Falls Creek Borough Municipal Authority received a grant of $1,400,000 to replace approximately 2,600 feet of lead water mains within the Main Street water distribution line with polyvinyl chloride piping. The project will reduce unaccounted-for water loss and eliminate lead exposure to the community,” the press release announcing the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) grant stated.