DuBOIS – The DuBois City Council was updated on a number of ongoing projects at its work session Thursday.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said work on Challenger Field in City Park is nearly completed and work continues on three other major projects: Maple Avenue resurfacing, Sandy Lick Creek dredging and the beautification project at the top of Liberty Boulevard.
Maple Avenue work is expected to be finished in mid-November. The Liberty Boulevard project will continue through year-end. Dredging will continue as conditions allow.
Clear alleys
Code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead reminded residents that they must clear any overhang from trees or bushes on their properties that encroach on city alleys.
Suspects arrested
Police Chief Blaine Clark commended his officers and Sandy Township police for their work in quickly apprehending two suspects in a strong-armed robbery in the city on Wednesday.
Dumpster hours
Winter hours –7 a.m. to 3 p.m. –for the dumpster at the city garage begin on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
EMS proposal
Suplizio and Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh will lead the interview of AmServ LTD/DuSan Community Ambulance’s emergency medical services proposal on Thursday. AmServ’s proposal was the only one received in response to an RFP.
Aggregate bids
City Engineer Chris Nasuti said three firms submitted bids for sand, limestone and anti-skid for the city and Sandy Township. He hopes to have a recommendation for the council’s consideration at its regular meeting Monday.