DuBOIS – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to daylight lane restrictions they could encounter on Route 255 in DuBois for sewer line work and an improvement project at the Division Street intersection.
Through June, sewer line work will continue between McCracken Run Road and the DuBois Area High School driveways. Motorists will likely encounter changing lane restrictions as they move through the area. Additionally, it’s possible that side streets may be closed to through traffic. Roadway flaggers may also be present to assist with turning movements off and on Route 255/East DuBois Avenue.
Continental Construction, Inc. of Ridgway is the contractor for the sewer line project.
Before the sewer line work is complete, M & B Services of Clarion will begin work on an improvement project at the Division Street/Route 255 intersection. With school out for the summer, activity on this project is expected to begin June 12 and last through July. For this work, it is likely that traffic on Route 255 will see lane restrictions/changes and that Division Street will be closed to through traffic.
Work on the intersection project will feature improvements to traffic and pedestrian movements in the area and active warning device and crossing surface upgrades at the railroad crossing. During the project, Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad will improve the crossing surface and warning devices, which will include widening the railroad surface to match the sidewalk area. The sidewalk will also be extended from the UPS side of Division Street to Route 255.
All work on this $330,000 project is weather and schedule dependent. The project is funded through the Automated Red Light Enforcement program.
Motorists wishing to minimize travel delays should choose an alternate route around the work zones.