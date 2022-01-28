DuBOIS — WPAL Fitness Center and TurnaBout Boxing have merged their DuBois-based boxing programs, with both working out of the WPAL gym to better benefit the community and future projects the organizations have planned.
The new merged beginner and competition boxing programs are under the name Team 814. The East Long Avenue facility now has one of the largest boxing programs in Western Pennsylvania based on the number of registered coaches and registered fighters in the program. The merger of the two organizations came after many conversations between Gregg Gillaugh of TurnaBout and Aaron Beatty of WPAL.
“I think we both have the same mission and goals in line and utilizing the sport of boxing to help the people in our area, and we were doing it from two streets away. We were not only spreading ourselves very thin in doing so, but we were separating our resources to do it. So, by us getting on the same page and doing it together, we created a team that is much stronger together than apart,” Beatty said.
“Aaron and I, as well as our families, discovered that beyond sharing comparable visions and objectives in relation to philosophical goals and objectives from both organizational and personal standpoints, that our complimentary talents and individual skill sets pair well together,” Gillaugh said.
There are eight registered coaches with the boxing program, a combination of people involved in the organizations, local fighters, and those who want to be involved. They are also accepting more coaches if there is interest.
The pair agreed they wanted to maintain the identities of both organizations separately, and have found ways to allow them both to coexist, while partnering on the boxing program. Since TurnaBout was founded by 14-year-old Aviana Gillaugh, Gregg’s daughter, Beatty agreed he didn’t want the organization to be absorbed by WPAL, but rather leave it’s own legacy in the community.
“One thing we didn’t want to happen with Gregg coming over here is, Aviana came up with the idea for TurnaBout Boxing, we weren’t going to let that die,” Beatty said. “We found ways for TurnaBout to not only survive, but thrive. So we do believe that all three organizations now are going to leave a long lasting impact in the community.”
Aviana has also taken on a larger role as a coach for the youth boxing program, working with children as young as 6 years old on learning the basics of boxing techniques. She is also happy to have a few other girls who have joined the program, one being Beatty’s own 9-year-old daughter, Sophia.
“Gregg’s daughter is actually running our beginner boxing program and our girls boxing program… She ran it tonight with three young ladies that came in,” Beatty said.
Aviana, who has five years of experience in boxing already, is eager to have more girls involved in the sport. She said she loves coaching the younger, less experienced children in the program, too.
“It’s helped me out, when I have anxiety it helps with that. I was never used to being in big groups of people after I left school… So when I started coaching it helped with that,” Aviana said. “It makes me feel happy, because then I’m like ‘oh, I taught them that, they can use that.’”
Beatty said even though boxing is an individual sport, they teach it as a team. He said they travel, work, and fight as a team. Currently the three programs offered are beginner boxing, ladies boxing and competition boxing. The competition team is typically ages 12 and up, but some younger children do “break through” the beginner program to move up to competition. The beginner program does not have sparring and is focused on skills and conditioning, while the competition team has full-contact sparring.
The competition boxing also recently added a team doctor in Dr. Brandon Roscoe, and a team yoga coach in Kendrae Lace.
WPAL also offers a Boxfit class, which is a fitness style boxing with no contact. It doesn’t focus on the technical aspects of boxing, but more the aerobic fitness aspect.
“When we pull together our resources, and narrow our focus within each individual organization, it allows us to restructure them as well, which will far more benefit the community and allow us to have more program offerings that would have taken much longer, if we could ever even get to that point individually,” Gillaugh said.
Beatty said that the organizations will now be able to apply for grant monies, donations, and support from all over the area. He said they will be able to offer a traveling boxing team, a foundation with scholarships and grants, and be able to help people “in a multitude of ways.”
“It was funny, as we talked the more we spoke and mentioned something… we started to realize we have a lot of common goals,” Gillaugh said.
Moving forward, TurnaBout will be working toward some health and wellness based programs. One of the first the group is working on is a boxing for Parkinson’s disease program. Gillaugh and Beatty both said there has been evidence to show the training used for boxing benefits the health of those with Parkinson’s.
The pair are already in talks with local Parkinson’s disease programs and support groups about the idea, and hope to have it started within the year.
“This is something that we both know we want. It’s such a crucial discovery for people that suffer from Parkinson’s. It can help their cognitive ability so strongly,” Beatty said.
The group will continue to develop this, and other programs they hope to have ready for the public in the future.