DuBOIS — “Glow in the Dark Golf” is returning to DuBois Country Club, but with a twist this year.
The WPAL Fitness Center has chosen to move the date to Saturday, Sept. 10 and plans to honor first responders that gave so much that fateful day on Sept. 11, 2001.
“The last event was waiting list only. I would call it a huge tremendous success! I think fun was had by all. It is quite the sight to see the Country Club all lit up with LED flashing lights and hearing everyone having so much fun definitely makes it all worth it,” said Event Organizer and WPAL Executive Director Aaron Beatty.
Golfers will compete in a four-person scramble. Golfers will play nine holes of daylight golf before heading out for the nine holes of glowing fun.
“There will be a variety of tributes to our local first responders and a moment of memorial for those lost on the tragic day,” Beatty said.
There will be a prize for the best team score made up of all first responders.
Registration and barbecue will start at 2 p.m. Shotgun start at 3 p.m. All glow materials, food, and beverage will be included for each player participating. Cost is $75-$100 per player.
WPAL asks that golfers pre-register for this event, as there are a limited number of spaces available. Register online at www.wpalglowgolf.org, by calling 814-299-7640 or by emailing info@wpal.org You can also “like” the page on Facebook to stay up to date on this event, at www.facebook.com/wpaldubois.
The WPAL is looking for sponsors: Event sponsor –$5,000, cannon sponsor –$2,500, patriotic sponsor –$2,500, beer cart sponsor –$1,000, challenge sponsor –$500, and hole sponsors –$100, to help cover the cost of materials. They are also accepting donations of cash or prizes to help with the event. Donations and sponsorship checks can be mailed to WPAL DuBois, 37 E. Long Ave, DuBois, PA 15801.