DuBOIS — Powerlifting is coming back to DuBois Community Days this year through the WPAL Fitness Center.
The powerlifting meet will benefit the WPAL Fitness Center located in downtown DuBois.
The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 11 at 9 a.m. in the DuBois City Park during the DuBois Community Days celebration. The event will consist of bench, squat and deadlifting competitions. There are separate divisions for male, female, and youth.
“We expect this year’s event to be even bigger and better than last year,” Executive Director of WPAL DuBois Aaron Beatty said.
Registration is free and open through June 10. All participants who pre-register by May 31 will receive a free T-shirt.
The WPAL is looking for T-shirt sponsors and prize donations to create a free raffle at the event. If you can help, contact Beatty at info@wpal.org.
The WPAL Fitness Center in DuBois provides free memberships for all kids and first responders. The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.