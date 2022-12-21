FALLS CREEK — The eighth annual Wreaths Across America ceremony was held at Beechwoods Cemetery on Saturday, meeting this year’s theme of “find a way to serve.”
Local coordinators Marilyn and Jack Tully once again gathered with a large group of volunteers at the top of the windy hill for the ceremony. The theme was partially inspired by the American Rosie movement, which highlights stories of World War II-era women who did the work needed here in America during the war.
Marilyn Tully said this movement is a “great encourager” for today’s youth to get involved in their own communities in whatever small ways they can for a big impact.
“I just want to thank you all for joining us here today as we celebrate our mission, and that mission is to remember the fallen, we honor those that serve and their families, and we teach the next generation the value of freedom. Now as we begin, let us join together along with the thousands of people across this country and in other countries as we join our hearts in a moment of silent prayer to remember the fallen and the prisoners of war, the missing in action and to honor those who have served in our nation’s armed services,” Marilyn Tully said to open the ceremony.
Local Scouts attended the ceremony to act as flag bearers and help place wreaths around the cemetery. Flag bearers walked to the front of the crowd to place the military colors, and all Scouts were welcomed to stand at the front of the podium to lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
Damon Tucker from Beechwoods Troop 35 started the Pledge for the crowd. Following this, Tully gave the background of the Wreaths Across America ceremony, saying it was first started by Morrill Worcester in 1992 and was just 5,000 wreaths for Arlington National Cemetery.
“Now here we are 30 years later, and those 5,000 wreaths, and just one location has now grown to 2.4 million wreaths and roughly 3,700 locations. I’m sure Mr. Worcester never imagined that at all when he started that, and what a great way as a nation to remember, honor and teach,” Tully said.
Tully also spoke about the importance of never forgetting the missing in action and prisoners of war who are not accounted for. She said the American Legion National Security Commission reports that 174 service members have been identified and repatriated to date. She said hearing that remains have been recovered and identified makes her happy for the family.
Members of the armed forces then presented a wreath for each branch of the military, with one of the presenters being Wilfred “Bud” Neuber, a World War II veteran who has attended every Wreaths Across America ceremony at Beechwoods since the Tullys started hosting the event eight years ago.
As every year, she encouraged the volunteers to read the names on the grave stones out loud, saying “it’s said a person dies twice...once when they take their final breath and later the last time their name is spoken and we don’t want that to ever happen.”
She also brought attention to a particular grave marker near the flagpole area of Andrew Calhoun who served as a private in the 211 Pennsylvania Volunteers in the Civil War. Calhoun died on April 20, 1865 at the age of 30. Tully took the time to read the epitaph for Calhoun, which is no longer readable on the grave itself, but was preserved by a Beechwoods woman, Margaret Smith, in the 1950s.
It was a poem written by a family member recounting the life and death of Calhoun, and what he meant to his family. Tully used this to show that often grave stones tell a story somehow.
“These live green wreaths symbolize our honor to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces of our nation, and to their families who endure sacrifices everyday on our behalf,” Tully concluded.