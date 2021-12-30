Editor’s note: The Courier Express newsroom staff selected 21 top stories to revisit as we close out 2021. The following is a snapshot of those “21 for ‘21” articles from throughout the year, in no particular order.
Voters approve consolidation of DuBois/Sandy Twp.
Thirty-three votes. That’s the number of votes it took Tuesday to change the future of the City of DuBois and Sandy Township.
Efforts to join the city and the township passed with both municipalities voting in favor of consolidation, with voters in Sandy Township saying yes to consolidation by a vote of 1,574-1,541, according to Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham.
DuBois voters favored consolidation by a vote of 1,228-536, Graham said.
DuBois Diner closes permanently
The iconic DuBois Diner is permanently shutting its doors after nearly 15 years in business — and the owner, Sean Garred, said several factors led to the decision to close.
“Many of these issues currently plague businesses in many sectors across the country and relate to the pandemic and post-pandemic consequences,” said Garred. “Labor shortages and the unstable wage environment, product access and prices, and government decisions have all had impacts that make it challenging to operate this restaurant consistently offering quality dining experiences to all our customers.”
Since opening in December 2006, the DuBois Diner, located at 150 W. DuBois Ave., has been blessed with countless great employees over the years, said Garred.
DuBois Community Days celebrated
DuBois Community Days, a two-day “celebration of the community” organized by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and centered in the DuBois Memorial Park, returned this year after it was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus restrictions.
The celebration kicks off a weekend of festivities in DuBois that mark the anniversary of the Great Fire of 1888, which destroyed much of the city and gave birth to the volunteer fire department that has protected it ever since.
“The committee felt strongly that if we don’t bring it back this year, you may never see Community Days again,” said Community Days Co-Chairman Jeff Baronick. “And we have decided to go ahead with it with the blessing of the fire department and the blessing of the City of DuBois.”
Protesters line sidewalks at Penn Highlands DuBois for ‘Medical Freedom of Choice Rally’
“My body, my choice.” “No jabs for jobs.” “Freedom Over Fear,” and “Let Me Call My Own Shots,” were just a few of the sayings written on pieces of poster board held by healthcare workers and community members lining the sidewalks in front of Penn Highlands DuBois Friday afternoon.
The “Medical Freedom of Choice Rally,” a protest against a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, brought dozens of people out in the cold, all passionate about a common goal.
According to an email distributed Nov. 11 to employees on vaccine updates and exemption procedures, Penn Highlands Healthcare is “complying with the mandate issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,” which is requiring that healthcare workers have the COVID-19 vaccine.
Brockway hosts Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration
The 55th annual Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration came back with multiple days packed with music, activities and fireworks.
The events began on July 2 with Madeline Newcome being crowned as Miss Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July. From there, Taylor Memorial Park filled with bouncy houses, slides and vendors selling funnel cake.
Last year, the organizers held a virtual patriotic program, but the annual patriotic program returned this year.
A major draw was the classic car show and the parade had Main Street packed on both sides Sunday. Sunday night, fireworks returned to the skies over Brockway, marking the end of the celebration.
Reynoldsville Borough Council votes to reinstate Murray as police officer
The Reynoldsville Borough Council unanimously approved withdrawing its appeal of a recent Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board decision, and to reinstate Tammy Murray to her position as a police officer with the borough.
“I’m going to make the motion to withdraw the appeal related to the PLRB action and all the purpose findings and orders stand as final condition upon labor council ability to successfully negotiate the details of Sergeant Murray’s reinstatement and with the union council,” Councilwoman Nichole Walk said.
The motion was approved with no opposition from any council members. This was met with applause and cheering from those attending Monday’s meeting.
‘T.O. Train’ lines streets of Ridgway to honor Fitch’s memory
Ridgway and Elk County residents and beyond lined Main Street of Ridgway following the funeral service for native Tom “T.O.” Fitch Saturday.
Fitch, who died Jan. 11, was known for many things, including the love he had for his hometown and Elk County. He was a father, grandfather and friend to many. He was director of the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association, co-owner of the Summit Lodge and Grill and was instrumental in community organizations like the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce, Ridgway Main Street Program and Heritage Council, Ridgway Water Authority and more, according to his daughter, Meghan Fausset.
The “T.O Train” followed the route from St. Leo’s Church to St. Leo’s Cemetery, going slow to get through town, according to Roy Krise, director of Krise Funeral Home in Ridgway.
DuBois boy gets online shopping spree from Make-A-Wish
A DuBois boy received his gifts from an online shopping spree by Make-A-Wish on Monday, being the first wish the Punxsutawney regional office has been able to grant in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
Bentley Landis, 4, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, and had to undergo treatments. During this time, his mom Kali Martell said he never got sick from the treatments, and continued to play like a normal child.
“It was a hard, hard hit. It was devastating,” Martell said. “He was really lucky, he didn’t get sick the entire time, the only thing that happened was he lost his hair, and when it all came back I refused to cut it.”
Meholick wins DuBois Magisterial District Judge seat
David Sean Meholick will be the new DuBois Magisterial District Judge after defeating Elliot Gelfand in Tuesday’s general election, according to unofficial results from Clearfield County.
Meholick outpolled Gelfand, 4,185-1,932 votes, in the most hotly-contested race in DuBois and its surrounding areas.
Gelfand and Meholick both cross-filed as Republicans and Democrats in the May 18 primary election. Gelfand won the Democratic nomination and Meholick won the Republican nomination.
St. Marys man handcrafts fantasy tree creatures
When passing by Jeff Crawford’s house on South Ridge Road in St. Marys, one may be compelled to stop and gawk at the extremely detailed tree creatures on his front porch. Each has a face, and each was sculpted by Crawford himself.
Using durable epoxy, little brushes and tools and his hands, Crawford creates just about anything tree-related. Each tree masterpiece has its own expression, and there are even some surprises hidden within their features.
Crawford said he’s been creating tree masterpieces since 2014, and “Wicked Woods Tree Sculptures” was born. He remembers being captivated by the tree faces in “The Wizard of Oz” and “Lord of the Rings” films, wanting to learn how to create them himself.
I-80 bridges in Jefferson County considered for tolling
A proposed bridge project on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County could lead to tolling as part of a new initiative by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
According to a news release from PennDOT, reconstruction of the North Fork bridges on I-80 in the Borough of Brookville and Pine Creek Township is one of nine candidate projects being considered for the Pathways Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership Initiative – commonly referred to as “P3.”
The concept is to use tolls to help pay for construction costs associated with these projects.
The Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County are also on the list of P3 project candidates.
Tolls would be between $1 and $2 per trip, with the possibility of tolls beginning in 2023, but varying per project.
Punxsutawney Area Hospital creates display to honor those lost to COVID-19
The Punxsutawney Area Hospital created a display of red and white flags in Barclay Square to honor Jefferson County residents who died from COVID-19 and recognize essential workers.
Katie Donald approached the Punxsutawney Borough Council earlier this month to get permission for the hospital to set up the display.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Punxsutawney Area Hospital would like to request an opportunity to recognize all those that lost their battle with the virus as well as those essential workers who are continuing to work tirelessly throughout the pandemic,” Donald said.
Hospital staff lined the sidewalk leading up to the amphitheater with 118 white flags to signify the 118 Jefferson County residents who lost their battle with COVID-19.
Run/Walk for Someone Special raises $66K in Sykesville
The 41st annual Run/Walk for Someone Special was held Sunday in Sykesville and raised a total of $66,000 which will fund Camp Friendship summer camps.
This year’s top individual earners were Will Cuba with $13,375, Zach Walker with $5,640, and Jennifer Roberts with $3,780. The top group earners were Will’s Walkers with $15,041, Team Zach with $5,760, and Jenn’s Joyful Joggers with $3,780.
The total money raised included money turned in for last year’s run that had to be canceled due to COVID-19.
Local mothers send ‘Ripples’ through community with book about addiction
“If addiction kills me, don’t grieve for me, but use me to help others.”
These words were spoken by Daniel “Danny” Titchner, who died of a drug overdose May 18, 2014. His mother, Patricia Greene of Kersey, has turned her pain into purpose by keeping his legacy alive ever since, and uniting all mothers and those who have lost someone to addiction.
“Ripples: Effects of Addiction,” is doing just that – making ripples in the local community, and expected to expand much further, spreading awareness about a topic often swept under the rug.
In this book, mothers who are a part of “Messengers on Missions” – M.O.Ms – share compelling, straight-from-the-heart stories, quotes, poems, hardships and more. Each story begins with a photo of the loved one, their name and date of birth and date of loss.
Funeral honors PSP Trooper Monty Mitchell
With heavy hearts, loved ones, friends and many fellow Pennsylvania State Police troopers gathered to say goodbye Saturday to 45-year-old Trooper Monty Mitchell, whose funeral was held in the DuBois Area High School auditorium.
Mitchell, who was assigned to the patrol section of Troop C, DuBois, suffered a medical emergency in the station parking lot during his shift at approximately 9 p.m. on Feb. 8. Station personnel attempted life-saving measures and called 911 but attempts to revive Mitchell were unsuccessful. He was pronounced deceased at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital at 10 p.m.
During the hour-long public funeral service, Chaplain Bernie Knepley said there are many stories he could share about Mitchell.
Friendship wins DuBois Firemen’s Week competition
Friendship Hose Co. No. 2 of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department was declared the new “City Champs” after this week’s games in the City of DuBois.
The city’s five fire companies competed in three events, including “Battle of the Barrel,” “Sink the Tub,” and the “Standing Pump” contest. In addition to Friendship, the five fire companies include Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, J.E. DuBois Hose Co. No. 3, Fourth Ward No. 4, and Goodwill Hose Co. No. 5.
Although Friendship took first place in the Battle of the Barrel and Sink the Tub contests on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, Fourth Ward No. 4 took first place in Thursday night’s Standing Pump competition.
Storm causes heavy damage in DuBois area
Wind gusts of 60-70 mph swept through the DuBois area as part of a strong thunderstorm Tuesday evening, according to John Banghoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.
The storm, which Banghoff said produced straight-line wind damage, caused a partial collapse of the Eastside Sports Bar on West DuBois Avenue while knocking down several trees and causing power outages.
Banghoff said the NWS did not report any rotation in the storm system that passed through around 6 p.m. Tuesday, just a strong thunderstorm with straight-line wind damage.
Parents sound off against mask mandate to DuBois school board
At least 40 parents and residents, the majority unmasked, packed the DuBois Area School Board’s small meeting room at last Thursday’s work session to voice their opposition to the statewide school mask mandate which took effect Sept. 7.
There were a few seats available for the public but not as many as usual because of social distancing requirements, leaving most of the crowd standing closely together around the boardroom and in the hallway for the public comment portion of the meeting, which lasted for more than an hour. One woman yelled out to the administration and board members, asking them why they did not move the meeting to a different location because surely they had to be expecting a lot of residents to attend.
DuBois business owners weigh in on employee shortage crisis
“Now hiring.” “Stop in and apply today.” “Temporary hours.” These are common words that can be spotted on signs, the sides of buildings or painted on windows when driving through DuBois.
The National Federation of Independent Business’ April jobs report indicated that 44 percent of small businesses across the U.S. have been unable to fill jobs, an increase from 42 percent in March, according to an article in The Center Square. These statistics, said NFIB Director Greg Moreland, are actually higher in Pennsylvania than national averages, with more restrictions placed on the small business industry.
Luigi’s Ristorante General Manager Mia Margolies said they decided to close the restaurant for two days per week once they heard that COVID-19 restrictions were potentially being lifted in Pennsylvania. This was a tough decision for the downtown DuBois Italian staple of 23 years.
“We knew that operating at a higher occupancy would require more staff. Currently, our staff is already working five or six days a week. They expressed concern that they were reaching a burnout, and we had to react by giving them the break they deserve,” she said.
Family in search of kidney donor for Punxsy man
A Punxsutawney family is doing all they can to find a living kidney donor for father and husband, Barry Young.
Young was told he would need a kidney transplant, and was also told a living donor would be the best option. He was accepted to the waiting list for UPMC at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh in November after a lengthy evaluation.
Young is on the UPMC waiting list for a transplant, but has much better odds finding someone on his own to donate a kidney to him. With this knowledge, his family set to spreading the word about his need for a kidney.
They had T-shirts made they wear often which display the website to be tested as a possible donor. The back of them say “My friend Barry needs a kidney” with the link included.
For more information about being a living donor, visit UPMC.com/LivingDonorKidney. Those interested in being tested to see if they are a match for Young can go to livingdonorreg.upmc.com and provide Barry Young as the intended recipient’s name.
Punxsutawney Borough Council denies rezoning West Mahoning Street properties
The Punxsutawney Borough Council made no motion regarding the requested rezoning of five West Mahoning Street properties for a proposed Arby’s restaurant during its meeting Monday evening.
Council President Michele Lorenzo called for a motion in favor of the rezoning. No council member spoke to make a motion, which means the request has been dropped with no support of the council on the rezoning from traditional neighborhood development to commercial.
Following the lack of motion, Lorenzo formally announced that no rezoning would take place to the applause of the citizens gathered in the Community Center to see what action would be taken.