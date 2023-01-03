Editor’s note: The Courier Express newsroom staff selected 22 top stories to revisit as we close out 2022 and start 2023. The following is a snapshot of those “22 for ‘22” articles from throughout the year, in no particular order.
Fire destroys The Inn at Narrows Creek
The Inn at Narrows Creek, a bed and breakfast nestled in the woods just off Route 255 in Sandy Township, was destroyed by fire on Feb. 7.
Responding to fight the fire were approximately 55 firefighters, including those from Sandy Township, DuBois, Sykesville, Penfield, Rockton, Falls Creek and Brockway volunteer fire departments.
In July, the owners of The Inn at Narrows Creek, Henry and Linda Shaffer, announced that they were rebuilding their business. They expect to reopen in early 2023.
DuBois celebrates 150 years of community pride
The official opening ceremony for the celebration of the Sesquicentennial of DuBois, held Friday, June 3, at the Edward Cherry Amphitheater in the city park, featured speeches by several local and state officials.
It was the kickoff to Saturday’s activities to celebrate 150 years of community pride and organized by members of the DuBois Area Historical Society, along with friends and community support. The DuBois Area Historical Society also celebrated the 40th year of its founding in 1982.
St. Marys Area School Board votes to close Bennetts Valley Elementary School
Emotions were high following the board meeting on Oct. 10, as the St. Marys Area School Board of Directors voted to close Bennetts Valley Elementary School, effective the 2023-24 school year.
Over the past few months, several school board workshops and public forums and hearings have been held to discuss the possibility of closing BVES and combining those students with Fox Township Elementary School students.
Closing BVES is expected to save the district an estimated $600,000 per school year, according to SMASD Superintendent Harley Ramsey. The school currently has 85 students enrolled.
DuBois-Sandy Twp. officials hold first joint consolidation meeting
“Historic” was a word used several times by officials in early January to describe the first joint consolidation meeting between the City of DuBois and Sandy Township held at the city building.
The meeting was the first step to consolidate the City of DuBois and Sandy Township into one municipality. In the Nov. 2, 2021, election, voters in Sandy Township said yes to consolidation by a vote of 1,574-1,541, while DuBois voters supported consolidation by a vote of 1,228-536. The question placed on the ballot had to pass in both municipalities in order to consolidate the two municipalities into a new third class city. The two municipalities were awarded a $200,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Strategic Management Planning Program to be used toward the consolidation process.
DuBois, Sandy Township officials OK consolidation agreement
The City of DuBois-Sandy Township Joint Board, made up of elected officials from city council and the board of supervisors, unanimously approved the consolidation agreement on Nov. 7.
The two governing bodies had to enter into a consolidation agreement within one year after the election was certified, according to PA Boundary Change Law Section 737.
The consolidation agreement is effective as of its approval until the consolidation date. The effective date of the municipal consolidation is upon the swearing-in of the elected officials of the city on Jan. 5, 2026. The period between these two dates is referred to as the “transition period.” On the consolidation date, the city will begin to function and the governments of the township and the existing city shall be abolished.
Brockway looks back on 200 years of history
There are many years that are important to Brockway history, but none is more important than 1822.
The sign by the borough building has “1822” as the founding date, and while that is not the official incorporation date nor the date of the first post office, it is the year that Chauncy Brockway first settled down in the Little Toby Valley.
Taylor Memorial Museum’s Rob Keith explained how 2022 is the 200th anniversary of Brockway during the Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration.
DuBois ramps up fight against drugs with new narcotics unit
Recognizing that the area’s drug epidemic is worsening, the City of DuBois is stepping up its efforts to combat the crisis head-on by implementing a Narcotics/Street Crime unit within the police department.
The first phase of fighting the drug epidemic was two years ago when the city added Ace, a Belgian Malinois, who is trained as a dual-purpose K-9 for narcotics apprehension and tracking. Officer Zayne Rhed is Ace’s K-9 handler.
This year, the city implemented phase two, which was hiring two additional police officers for this new detail.
DuBois mayor: Attorney General’s office conducts search at city building
DuBois City Mayor Ed Walsh confirmed that the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office conducted an investigation at the city building on April 6.
When asked if he knows what the AG’s office was investigating, Walsh said that it was a “blank search warrant.”
To date, no additional details were available from authorities on the investigation.
DuBois man charged in fatal shooting
On March 18, Glen Chester Johnston of West Scribner Avenue, DuBois was charged by DuBois City Police with first degree criminal homicide, aggravated assault (felony 1), aggravated assault (felony 2), two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge David Sean Meholick’s office in DuBois.
Johnston is accused of waiting for Jude Srock, 46, of DuBois, to leave a residence at 26 S. Franklin St., confronting him and then shooting him in the head with a Rossi .38 Special revolver. Srock was killed in the shooting. Srock was pronounced dead at the scene by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.
Area residents plan to bring Treasure Lake Ski Lodge back to life
Plans to move forward with recreating the Treasure Lake Ski Lodge were announced in June by several area residents.
Krissy Gasbarre, Benjamin Vrobel, Dom Varacallo, Dr. Matt Varacallo and Dr. Chris Varacallo formed a partnership and purchased the property for $150,000 with plans of reopening.
Their goal is to tear down the existing structure, regrade the property and place a 5,200-square-foot rustic contemporary building with a raised deck. Plans include building a two-story structure to include a restaurant, event hosting and both indoor and outdoor seating.
If all goes as planned, the group hopes to open the new ski lodge by fall of 2023 or spring of 2024.
Fire destroys barn at Scottish Heights in Brockport
BROCKPORT – A barn housing maintenance equipment at Scottish Heights Golf Club and Lodge was destroyed by fire in August.
Both the golf course and restaurant located on Scottish Heights Drive in Brockport were temporarily closed.
Brockway Volunteer Hose Company Deputy Chief Devin Trentini said that the call came in at 10:04 p.m. Trentini said the barn was the golf course maintenance barn, where Scottish Heights stored golf course equipment, such as mowers, back-hoes and fertilizers.
Jefferson County first responders train on new grain bin rescue equipment
Jefferson County first responders had the opportunity to train on a new grain rescue devices purchased by several county departments.
Local fire companies were able to attend a training on how to use the devices at the Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Hall. Dan Neenand, director of the National Education Center for Agriculture Safety, gave a presentation on the importance of grain bin safety. Neenand also covered how the apparatus is used and different scenarios that he has seen fire companies get into with grain bin rescues.
The two devices the county will receive will be kept at Big Run Volunteer Fire Company and the Jefferson County Emergency Services building. Jefferson County Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents said this ensures there will be one device in the southern part of the county and one in the northern side of the county. During his presentation, Neenand recommended both departments with the apparatus be dispatched in the case of a rescue.
Punxsutawney Area School Board votes to remove ‘Safe Space’ program
The Punxsutawney Area School Board voted to discontinue the “Safe Space” initiative at the Punxsutawney Area High School in a 6-3 vote.
The Safe Space initiative was a student-led program by the high school’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance Club. It included teachers voluntarily putting stickers on their classrooms to show students they “will listen to them, affirm their chosen or shared name, pronouns, or other identities, and can refer them to someone in the school who they can talk to more.”
After discussion, the vote was made to remove the Safe Space stickers on participating classrooms.
Court puts brakes on PennDOT bridge tolling plan
Jefferson and Clarion County officials provided statements regarding the Commonwealth Court ruling that put a halt to PennDOT’s proposed plan to toll up to nine interstate bridges, including the Interstate 80 North Fork bridges in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges in Clarion County.
According to reports, “Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler ordered the halt, saying the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) must stop all studies, right of way acquisitions, construction or work under any contracts, and put off any planned hearings, meetings or spending.”
The tolling is proposed through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3) Initiative, as part of the PennDOT Pathways program. The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the replacement bridges’ construction, maintenance and operation.
Facade issues lead to closure of Reynoldsville borough building entrance
The Reynoldsville Borough Council discussed issues leading to the closure of the main entrance to the borough building.
The council received a report from Jim Venture of PVE, LLC engineering firm related to the problems with the borough building. The report was at no cost to the borough, and listed what the borough needs to do to make the building safe.
“At roof level, there is the subject of the facade with the stone veneer with the masonry background, there’s a lot of stuff, this is probably the most serious there,” said Max Smith, councilman. “With the large pieces of that stonework with the facade, there’s signs of water infiltration with the brickwork.”
Other issues noted by Venture included defective mortar joints, cracking in the veneer, tie behinds are rusted off, and issue with the sealant along roof joints.
Five charged after investigation of alleged drug ring through area counties
Five area people have been charged and jailed on multiple felony charges related to their alleged participation in a drug ring involving methamphetamine and heroin around Clarion, Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
According to court documents, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed charges against Melissa Su Lingenfelter, 42, of Reynoldsville; Amanda Sue Wilkinson, 31, of Sykesville; Elizabeth Mae Geelen, 47, of Smethport; Marcus Homer Waltmon, 43, of Clearfield; and David Lee Lang II, 44, of Strattanville.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, an investigation began in March 2021 when police were given information that Lingenfelter was allegedly selling methamphetamine.
Several area fire departments battle wildfire on Winslow Hill in Benezette
BENEZETTE — Several fire departments from in and around the Tri-County area battled a wildfire in Benezette for nearly 10 hours on Nov. 9.
Jay Township Volunteer Fire Co. Chief/Incident Commander Brandon Kowalski said they were dispatched to the area at 3:22 p.m. that afternoon.
The blaze began in the village of Grant in Benezette around State Route 555, before spreading up Winslow Hill.
Dr. James O’Bryon embarks on mission trip to help Ukrainian refugees
DuBOIS — Following another one of his lifelong dreams, Dr. James “Jim” O’Bryon of O’Bryon Family Medicine left the country to help Ukrainian refugees in dire need of a helping hand and medical care.
As part of Christian Emergency Relief Teams (CERT) International, O’Bryon and the rest of the volunteer team will be stationed in Moldova, a small country bordering Ukraine. Various churches set up clinics for the CERT International providers, who will be set up somewhere different each day, said O’Bryon.
Elk County kicks off Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) program
RIDGWAY — The kickoff ceremony for Elk County’s Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) program was held the morning of May 11, welcoming several area officials and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
The LETI program was developed by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.
“The goal of this initiative is to connect individuals suffering from substance use disorder with treatment options,” said Elk County District Attorney Tom Coppolo. The LETI program will allow area law enforcement officers to guide those who are suffering from addiction into treatment, rather than into the criminal system.
DCNR reps, public officials take ‘Trail of Dreams’ ride to Treasure Lake
DuBOIS — Another substantial step in the “Trail of Dreams” vision of the Elk County Riders group is underway, now involving areas in both Elk and Clearfield counties.
On Oct. 4, DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) Motorized Recreation Specialist Troy Withers, State Rep. Mike Armanini, Landscape Architect John Buerkle Pashek and Elk County Commissioner Fritz Lecker took an ATV ride with members of the ECR group from Benezette to Treasure Lake.
Ukrainian mother, daughter reunited in Kersey
KERSEY — Anzhela (Angie) Besh Krieg, who came to America from Ukraine four years ago, is reflecting on the recent heartbreak and turmoil she and her mother, Liubov Besh, have experienced since the war with Russia began in their home country. The mother and daughter have recently been reunited in Kersey.
Angie Besh and Robert Krieg met online and corresponded for a year before Krieg traveled to Ukraine to meet her. At the time, she was living in Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, which used to be the capital of Ukraine when Russia was known as the USSR. She had attended university there, studying to become a pediatric surgeon and working part time as a translator. She was doing her residency at a hospital in Kharkiv and was satisfied with her life there during a time of Ukrainian independence and peace under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Krieg eventually surprised her by proposing marriage and asking her to come to America with him.
Shapiro, Fetterman emerge victorious in election
Democrats emerged victorious in two pivotal Pennsylvania races in November’s general election, as Josh Shapiro defeated Republican Doug Mastriano to become the next governor while John Fetterman beat Dr. Mehmet Oz for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
Shapiro, the state attorney general, secured the governor’s office for four years, succeeding fellow Democrat Tom Wolf who is term-limited.
Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, outlasted Oz to secure a six-year term in the U.S. Senate, filling a seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.