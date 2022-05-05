PENFIELD — Area youngsters can experience the outdoors in a fun, educational setting during the annual Clearfield County Youth Field Day scheduled for Saturday, June 4.
The free event, presented by Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited, is open to boys and girls ages 7-14 at Camp Mountain Run in Penfield.
Participants will explore various supervised outdoor activities, including archery, fishing, shooting, trapping, stream study and more. All gear and equipment is provided, no personal equipment is permitted.
Adults are asked to accompany their children throughout the day, with check-ins beginning at 7:30 a.m. and dinner served at 5 p.m. Lunch is also provided.
“This is a chance to get kids outside and allow them to shoot a gun or do other activities, maybe for the first time,” said Brittany Volosky, who helps organize the event.
Youth Field Day will be held rain or shine. Children should dress for the weather and are encouraged to bring a change of clothes, including shoes.
Several volunteers make the event possible for an estimated 150 youth participants each year. Medical emergency personnel will also be on site.
Registration can be done online at www.pgc.pa.gov. Once on the website, scroll over the “Information and Resources” tab at the top of the page, and click on “Upcoming Events” in the dropdown menu. From there, click on “Field Days” and select the event scheduled for June 4 in Penfield. A “Register Now” button is available on the event page which includes a registration form and additional information.