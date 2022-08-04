On July 28, the PA Wilds Dinner and Awards event was held, where recipients of the 2022 PA Wilds Champion Awards were honored and received both their award plaques and legislative citations.
Photographs were taken by Rob Hinkal Photography.
Carol Ann Simon Cillo, a fine artist serving Lock Haven (Clinton County) who works primarily with ceramics and acrylics, received the 2022 PA Wilds Champion Award for Artisan of the Year. Beyond being a juried artisan in the Wilds Cooperative of PA, Cillo encourages artists to become rooted in the landscape of the PA Wilds and takes part in regional arts initiatives. The award was presented by Julie Brennan, Chamber/Tourism director of the Clinton County Economic Partnership & Visitors Bureau.
Ron and Teresa Kodish, organizers of the Smoked Country Jam Bluegrass Festival in Cross Fork (Clinton County), received the 2022 PA Wilds Champion Award for Best Brand Ambassador. The organizers have intentionally promoted the festival to embrace the natural environment of northern Clinton County and the historic importance of local roots music and storytelling. The award was presented by Hannah Brock, PA Wilds Conservation Shop and Licensing manager.
Andrea Skirpan and Brian Bonner, co-owners of Belle Mercantile in Bellefonte (Centre County), received the 2022 PA Wilds Champion Award for Business of the Year. Belle Mercantile offers a unique destination for visitors to shop, while providing a brick-and-mortar location for local business owners searching for a permanent space. The award was presented by LaKeshia Knarr, Entrepreneurial Ecosystem director of the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship.
Dale Luthringer, an environmental education specialist for Cook Forest State Park, received the 2022 PA Wilds Champion Award for Conservation Stewardship. Luthringer creates and leads teacher workshops and environmental education programs, with about 18,000 attending each year. He also organizes educational and volunteer events such as the Woodsy Owl Workday, the Cook Forest Big Tree Extravaganza, and the Cook Forest French & Indian War Encampment. The award was presented by Matt Marusiak, PA Wilds Center board member and land protection manager of Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
Lu Ann Potter, one of the founders of Project Coffee House in Clinton County and now Project Nature C.A.M.P. in Lycoming County, accepted the 2022 PA Wilds Champion Award for Inspiring Youth. Her program provides enrichment activities for children during the summer, focusing on healthy eating, connecting with others and appreciating nature. The award was presented by Jason Fink, PA Wilds Center board member and president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.
Glenn Vernon and Claudia Albertin, architects who collaborated on The Gamble Mill in Bellefonte (Centre County), accepted the 2022 PA Wilds Champion Award for Great Design. As one of the last remaining grain mills in the country, the design is a balance of preserving the historical nature of the building while incorporating modern amenities. The award was presented by Abbi Peters, Chief Operations officer of the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship.
Laura Funaki, president of the Friends of Twin Lakes board in Wilcox (Elk County), received the 2022 PA Wilds Champion Award for Great Places. Due to capacity and budget restraints, the Allegheny National Forest was originally going to close Twin Lakes Recreation Area. Friends of Twin Lakes saved the area and is now bringing in guests every weekend during camping and travel season. The award was presented by Nathan Reigner, DCNR’s director of Outdoor Recreation.
Dan McGinley, AJ Dereume and Jory Serrian from the Inner Circle of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, received the 2022 PA Wilds Champion Award for Event of the Year. When it comes to rural tourism marketing, it’s hard to think of an event more wildly successful than Punxsutawney’s Groundhog Day, an event that can draw in up to 30,000 visitors each February 2nd. The award was presented by Kate Brock, PA Wilds Center board chair and executive director of the Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties.
Katie de Silva, vice chair of the PA Wilds Planning Team and planner for Clinton County, received the 2022 PA Wilds Champion Award for Member of the Year. Through her leadership roles, Katie is helping to transition one of the longest-standing PA Wilds stakeholder groups to a new era of regional planning and collaboration. The award was presented by Matt Marusiak, PA Wilds Center board member and Land Protection manager of Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
Meredith Hill, who has been involved with the Pennsylvania Wilds since its inception roughly 20 years ago, was chosen as the recipient of the 2022 PA Wilds Champion Award for Outstanding Leader. Hill has served as the Pennsylvania Wilds Conservation Landscape director for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources during most of that time. The award was presented by Ta Enos, founder and CEO of PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship.
More information and photos can be found at https://www.pawildscenter.org/blog/recipients-of-the-2022-pa-wilds-champion-awards/.