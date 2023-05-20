DuBOIS — A group of local animal lovers dedicated to making a difference are working to recruit local foster families for dogs in need of a safe place to go.
Cross Your Paws –based in Irwin near Greensburg, Pennsylvania –came to be in 2018, and is an all-volunteer “foster-based, humane animal rescue and transport organization,” according to its website.
“We work to unite people of all ages and backgrounds who share in the belief of a world where animals are free from cruel and inhumane treatment,” the CYP website says.
These volunteers cross state lines to bring dogs from high-kill areas back to foster homes in Pennsylvania. One of those volunteers is Marie Osman, of DuBois, who is now working to bring the CYP mission to the Clearfield/Jefferson county area.
Osman fostered her first dog in September 2022.
“I’ve always had a love for dogs and animals in general,” she said. “My dogs have always been a part of our family.”
So much so, that Osman has –at one time –had as many as 22 dogs total at her own home.
The mission behind the CYP organization has become something that Osman can’t turn away from. She, herself, has seen the heart-wrenching situations these dogs come from.
Starting with just a few local women, who gathered for their first CYP meeting in early May, Osman says they are now in need of foster families in the Clearfield/Jefferson county area. With another transport of dogs coming to the Greensburg area as soon as Sunday, the need for fosters is urgent.
Laura Clary, one of the local forces helping to get the word out about CYP, said the plan is to organize and host fundraisers in the area benefiting the organization.
CYP also offers programs for people who want to adopt senior or special-needs dogs, too, and pays for all costs to the dogs’ foster families, Clary noted.
The organization has recently expanded into helping with more situations, such as rescuing dogs from puppy mills, Osman said. She noted volunteers pulling a lot of dogs from a shelter in Kentucky, and going to a puppy mill in Alabama as of recently.
Fostering a dog in need of a better life is incredibly rewarding. Although it’s difficult to let them go, Osman said, there is nothing like watching them go to their new “furever” homes.
“You can’t even believe it,” she said. “I get chills every time I see it. You cry when you give them up, but then you see all the pictures and videos (of them in their new home).”
CYP is hosting several upcoming events, including a “Dogs for Dogs” fundraiser Sunday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Irwin; a “Prize-A-Palooza” on Facebook live June 2 from 7-10 p.m.; and a “Hello Handmade Market” from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 18 at Yinzer Valley Farms in Mt. Pleasant, according to crossyourpaws.com.
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Osman at marie.osman@crossyourpaws.com or Clary at {/span}{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}tlcswife@msn.com or 814-771-1440.{/span}
To learn more about volunteering, donating, and getting involved, visit www.crossyourpaws.com and Cross Your Paws on Facebook.